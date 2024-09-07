Canadian women’s sitting volleyball team ends Paralympic team sport podium drought

The Canadian women’s sitting volleyball team has earned a bronze medal at the Paralympic Games in Paris.

It’s the first Paralympic medal in a team sport for Canada since the men’s wheelchair basketball team won gold in London in 2012.

The Canadian women swept Brazil 3-0 to reach the podium and gained a measure of revenge from Tokyo’s Paralympics three years ago.

Canada lost the bronze-medal game to Brazil in Tokyo.

The Canadian women also lost 3-1 to the Brazilians in pool play in Paris.

Canada’s men’s wheelchair basketball team fell 75-62 to Germany in the bronze-medal game in Paris.