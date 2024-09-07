Canadian women’s sitting volleyball team ends Paralympic team sport podium drought

Canada's Women's Sitting Volleyball team
Canada's Women's Sitting Volleyball seen here after defeating Rwanda by a score of 3-0 in their final pool game at the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France on Monday, Sept. 2, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - CANADIAN PARALYMPIC COMMITTEE, Michael P. Hall

By The Canadian Press

Posted September 7, 2024 12:18 pm.

Last Updated September 7, 2024 12:19 pm.

The Canadian women’s sitting volleyball team has earned a bronze medal at the Paralympic Games in Paris.

It’s the first Paralympic medal in a team sport for Canada since the men’s wheelchair basketball team won gold in London in 2012.

The Canadian women swept Brazil 3-0 to reach the podium and gained a measure of revenge from Tokyo’s Paralympics three years ago.

Canada lost the bronze-medal game to Brazil in Tokyo.

The Canadian women also lost 3-1 to the Brazilians in pool play in Paris.

Canada’s men’s wheelchair basketball team fell 75-62 to Germany in the bronze-medal game in Paris.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Despite union protest, new hybrid work rules for federal employees kick in Monday
Despite union protest, new hybrid work rules for federal employees kick in Monday

On Monday, federal public servants will return to the office a minimum of three days a week— if grudgingly. Public service unions will start the week with an early-morning rally opposing the policy....

5h ago

Trudeau insists he's staying on as Liberal leader. But what if he changes his mind?
Trudeau insists he's staying on as Liberal leader. But what if he changes his mind?

The Liberal caucus is set to meet in Nanaimo, B.C., next week for a retreat ahead of the fall parliamentary sitting. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau insists he will lead his party into the next election...

5h ago

Whitby woman arrested after message threatening shooting at Oshawa school
Whitby woman arrested after message threatening shooting at Oshawa school

An 18-year-old college student is facing a criminal charge after she allegedly made a social media post threatening to carry out a school shooting in Oshawa. Durham Regional Police say they were contacted...

35m ago

Quebec begins granting early requests for MAID without requested federal changes
Quebec begins granting early requests for MAID without requested federal changes

Quebec says the province will begin authorizing early requests for medical assistance in dying without waiting for Ottawa to amend Canada’s Criminal Code. The changes, which were announced this morning...

1h ago

Top Stories

Despite union protest, new hybrid work rules for federal employees kick in Monday
Despite union protest, new hybrid work rules for federal employees kick in Monday

On Monday, federal public servants will return to the office a minimum of three days a week— if grudgingly. Public service unions will start the week with an early-morning rally opposing the policy....

5h ago

Trudeau insists he's staying on as Liberal leader. But what if he changes his mind?
Trudeau insists he's staying on as Liberal leader. But what if he changes his mind?

The Liberal caucus is set to meet in Nanaimo, B.C., next week for a retreat ahead of the fall parliamentary sitting. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau insists he will lead his party into the next election...

5h ago

Whitby woman arrested after message threatening shooting at Oshawa school
Whitby woman arrested after message threatening shooting at Oshawa school

An 18-year-old college student is facing a criminal charge after she allegedly made a social media post threatening to carry out a school shooting in Oshawa. Durham Regional Police say they were contacted...

35m ago

Quebec begins granting early requests for MAID without requested federal changes
Quebec begins granting early requests for MAID without requested federal changes

Quebec says the province will begin authorizing early requests for medical assistance in dying without waiting for Ottawa to amend Canada’s Criminal Code. The changes, which were announced this morning...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:43
TTC appoints former Metrolinx executive as interim CEO
TTC appoints former Metrolinx executive as interim CEO

The TTC has appointed Greg Percy as its interim CEO. As Jazan Grewal reports, the announcement comes just days after longtime TTC CEO Rick Leary’s departure.

13h ago

3:36
Box blocking has become a common sight in Toronto
Box blocking has become a common sight in Toronto

David Zura explains how box blocking results in worsening gridlock around the city.

14h ago

2:42
Singh hoping for NDP boost in two upcoming byelections after break from Liberals
Singh hoping for NDP boost in two upcoming byelections after break from Liberals

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh out campaigning in Montreal today ahead of two important byelections. As Glen McGregor reports, the party is trying to garner votes in an attempt to turn the traditional Liberal riding orange.

18h ago

2:22
Katy Perry surprises fans in Toronto
Katy Perry surprises fans in Toronto

A look at the movie getting all the buzz at TIFF and how Katy Perry surprised fans at a listening party in Toronto. 

19h ago

2:53
Gun control now a major issue in U.S. Presidential race
Gun control now a major issue in U.S. Presidential race

Gun control is now a major issue in the race for the White House. Julia Benbrook with how the Donald Trump and Kamala Harris campaigns are responding to a deadly school shooting in Georgia.

19h ago

More Videos