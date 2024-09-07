David Furnish says making a documentary about his husband Elton John was a revelation

R. J. Cutler, from left, Elton John, and David Furnish attend the premiere of "Elton John: Never Too Late" during the Toronto International Film Festival on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, at Roy Thomson Hall in Toronto. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

By David Friend, The Canadian Press

Posted September 7, 2024 1:13 pm.

Last Updated September 7, 2024 1:31 pm.

TORONTO — David Furnish says making an Elton John documentary has revealed things about his husband even he didn’t know.

The Toronto producer and co-director of “Elton John: Never Too Late,” which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on Friday, says one of the most assuring surprises was found in a candid interview taped during the mid-1970s.

In it, the now 77-year-old “Benny and the Jets” singer mused about one day being a father.

Furnish says those words surprised him since the music legend was adamant at the beginning of their relationship in the early 1990s that he didn’t want kids, worrying that his fame would make him an unfit father.

John eventually changed his tune and he and Furnish now have two boys through a surrogate.

“Elton John: Never Too Late” winds through the fruitful early years of John’s career when he delivered 11 albums in a little more than five years.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 7, 2024.

David Friend, The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Whitby woman arrested after message threatening shooting at Oshawa school
Whitby woman arrested after message threatening shooting at Oshawa school

An 18-year-old college student is facing a criminal charge after she allegedly made a social media post threatening to carry out a school shooting in Oshawa. Durham Regional Police say they were contacted...

1h ago

Quebec begins granting early requests for MAID without requested federal changes
Quebec begins granting early requests for MAID without requested federal changes

MONTREAL — Quebecers who want to arrange a medically assisted death before their condition leaves them unable to grant consent can do so as of next month, the province announced Saturday as it unveiled...

1h ago

Despite union protest, new hybrid work rules for federal employees kick in Monday
Despite union protest, new hybrid work rules for federal employees kick in Monday

On Monday, federal public servants will return to the office a minimum of three days a week— if grudgingly. Public service unions will start the week with an early-morning rally opposing the policy....

37m ago

Trudeau insists he's staying on as Liberal leader. But what if he changes his mind?
Trudeau insists he's staying on as Liberal leader. But what if he changes his mind?

The Liberal caucus is set to meet in Nanaimo, B.C., next week for a retreat ahead of the fall parliamentary sitting. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau insists he will lead his party into the next election...

6h ago

