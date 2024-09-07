David Furnish says making a documentary about his husband Elton John was a revelation

TORONTO — David Furnish says making an Elton John documentary has revealed things about his husband even he didn’t know.

The Toronto producer and co-director of “Elton John: Never Too Late,” which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on Friday, says one of the most assuring surprises was found in a candid interview taped during the mid-1970s.

In it, the now 77-year-old “Benny and the Jets” singer mused about one day being a father.

Furnish says those words surprised him since the music legend was adamant at the beginning of their relationship in the early 1990s that he didn’t want kids, worrying that his fame would make him an unfit father.

John eventually changed his tune and he and Furnish now have two boys through a surrogate.

“Elton John: Never Too Late” winds through the fruitful early years of John’s career when he delivered 11 albums in a little more than five years.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 7, 2024.

David Friend, The Canadian Press