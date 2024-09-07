Israeli strikes in Gaza kill more than a dozen as health workers press on with polio vaccines

Palestinian mourners gather around the covered bodies of Turkish-American Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, 26, and Bana Bakr, 13, at a morgue in Nablus, West Bank, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. Witnesses said Eygi, was fatally shot by Israeli forces in a moment of calm after clashes between Palestinians and Israeli forces near Nablus on Friday. Bakr was also killed by Israeli fire the Palestinian health ministry said, while the Israeli army said they were reviewing the incident which happened during clashes between Palestinians and Israeli nationals in an area south of Nablus. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)

By Wafaa Shurafa, Samy Magdy And Jack Jeffery, The Associated Press

Posted September 7, 2024 6:41 am.

Last Updated September 7, 2024 7:47 am.

Israeli air raids in the Gaza Strip killed more than a dozen people overnight into Saturday morning, hospital and local authorities said, as health workers were wrapping up the second phase of an urgent polio vaccination campaign designed to prevent a large-scale outbreak in the territory.

The vaccination drive was launched after health officials confirmed the first polio case in the Palestinian enclave in 25 years, in a 10-month-old boy whose leg is now paralyzed. The nine-day campaign run by the U.N. health agency and its partners began last Sunday in central Gaza and aims to vaccinate 640,000 children under the age of 10, an ambitious effort during a devastating war that has destroyed Gaza’s health care system and much of its infrastructure.

The second phase of vaccinations in the southern part of the strip was in its final day Saturday, the Gaza Health Ministry said, before moving to the north and concluding on Monday. The ministry designated dozens of points across the southern cities of Khan Younis and Rafah for people to visit with their children to receive the vaccines.

Israel meanwhile kept up its military offensive. In central Gaza’s urban refugee camp of Nuseirat, Al-Awda Hospital said it had received the bodies of nine people killed in two separate air raids. One had hit a residential building in the early hours of Saturday, killing four people and wounding at least 10, the hospital said, while another five people were killed in a strike on a house in the western part of Nuseirat.

Separately, Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, central Gaza’s main hospital in the town of Deir al-Balah, said a woman and her two children were killed in another strike on a house in the nearby urban refugee camp of Bureij early Saturday. In the northern part of the Gaza Strip, an airstrike on a school-turned-shelter for displaced people in the town of Jabaliya killed at least four people and wounded about two dozen others, according to Gaza’s Civil Defense authority, which operates under the territory’s Hamas-run government.

The war began when Hamas and other militants staged a surprise attack on Israel on Oct. 7, killing around 1,200 people, primarily civilians. Hamas is believed to still be holding more than 100 hostages. Israeli authorities estimate about a third are dead.

Israel’s retaliatory offensive has killed more than 40,000 Palestinians, according to the Health Ministry in Hamas-controlled Gaza, which doesn’t distinguish between civilians and combatants in its count. The ministry reports more than 94,000 people have been wounded since the start of the war.

Violence has also spiked in the occupied West Bank, with a more than weeklong military operation in the town of Jenin leaving dozens of dead and a trail of destruction.

On Friday, a 13-year-old girl and an American protester were reported shot and killed in separate incidents in the West Bank.

Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, 26. of Seattle, who also holds Turkish nationality, died after being shot in the head on Friday, two Palestinian doctors said. Witnesses to the shooting said she had posed no threat to Israeli forces and was shot during a moment of calm following clashes earlier in the afternoon.

The White House has said it was “deeply disturbed” by the killing and has called on Israel to investigate. The Israeli military said it was looking into reports that troops had killed a foreign national while firing at an “instigator of violent activity” in the area of the protest.

Separately, Palestinian health officials said Israeli fire had killed a 13-year-old girl, Bana Laboom, in the West Bank village of Qaryout, south of Nablus, on Friday.

The Israeli military said on Saturday that an “initial inquiry indicates” security forces had been deployed to disperse a riot involving Palestinian and Israeli civilians that “included mutual rock hurling.” The security forces had fired shots in the air, the military said.

“A report was received regarding a Palestinian girl who was killed by shots in the area. The incident is under review,” the military added.

There are more than 500,000 Israeli settlers living in the West Bank, a territory captured by Israel in 1967. Increasing Israeli raids, attacks by Palestinian militants on Israelis and attacks by Israeli settlers on Palestinians have left more than 690 Palestinians dead since the Israel-Hamas war began in October, according to Palestinian health officials.

Israel has been under increasing pressure from the United States and other allies to reach a cease-fire deal in Gaza, but Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insists on a demand that has emerged as a major sticking point in talks — continued Israeli control of the Philadelphi corridor, a narrow band along Gaza’s border with Egypt where Israel contends Hamas smuggles weapons into Gaza. Egypt and Hamas deny it.

Hamas has accused Israel of dragging out months of negotiations by issuing new demands, including for lasting Israeli control over both the Philadelphi corridor and a second corridor running across Gaza.

Hamas has offered to release all hostages in return for an end to the war, the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces and the release of a large number of Palestinian prisoners, including high-profile militants — broadly the terms called for under an outline for a deal put forward by U.S. President Joe Biden in July.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man critically injured in Mississauga hit-and-run
Man critically injured in Mississauga hit-and-run

A man in his 20s is fighting for his life following a hit-and-run overnight in Mississauga. Peel police were called to the Dundas Street West and Old Carriage Road area just after 11:30 p.m. last night...

24m ago

One person dead, multiple injuries reported after crash on Highway 401 in Mississauga
One person dead, multiple injuries reported after crash on Highway 401 in Mississauga

Authorities say one person has died, and two others have been injured after a single vehicle crash on Highway 401 in Mississauga. According to police, the driver of a minivan lost control of the vehicle...

8h ago

Canadian resident arrested in Quebec over alleged New York terror plot
Canadian resident arrested in Quebec over alleged New York terror plot

When a father and son were arrested this summer in Ontario over an alleged terrorist plot, U.S. authorities say the news spooked a 20-year-old Pakistani national and Canadian resident named Muhammad Shahzeb...

8h ago

Canada-wide warrant issued for Toronto woman accused of murder
Canada-wide warrant issued for Toronto woman accused of murder

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a Toronto woman wanted in connection with a deadly shooting. On September 1, Toronto police say they were called to the area of Eglinton Avenue West and Times...

10h ago

Top Stories

Man critically injured in Mississauga hit-and-run
Man critically injured in Mississauga hit-and-run

A man in his 20s is fighting for his life following a hit-and-run overnight in Mississauga. Peel police were called to the Dundas Street West and Old Carriage Road area just after 11:30 p.m. last night...

24m ago

One person dead, multiple injuries reported after crash on Highway 401 in Mississauga
One person dead, multiple injuries reported after crash on Highway 401 in Mississauga

Authorities say one person has died, and two others have been injured after a single vehicle crash on Highway 401 in Mississauga. According to police, the driver of a minivan lost control of the vehicle...

8h ago

Canadian resident arrested in Quebec over alleged New York terror plot
Canadian resident arrested in Quebec over alleged New York terror plot

When a father and son were arrested this summer in Ontario over an alleged terrorist plot, U.S. authorities say the news spooked a 20-year-old Pakistani national and Canadian resident named Muhammad Shahzeb...

8h ago

Canada-wide warrant issued for Toronto woman accused of murder
Canada-wide warrant issued for Toronto woman accused of murder

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a Toronto woman wanted in connection with a deadly shooting. On September 1, Toronto police say they were called to the area of Eglinton Avenue West and Times...

10h ago

Most Watched Today

3:36
Box blocking has become a common sight in Toronto
Box blocking has become a common sight in Toronto

David Zura explains how box blocking results in worsening gridlock around the city.

9h ago

2:22
Katy Perry surprises fans in Toronto
Katy Perry surprises fans in Toronto

A look at the movie getting all the buzz at TIFF and how Katy Perry surprised fans at a listening party in Toronto. 

14h ago

2:42
Province to cut funding for childcare centres not in $10-a-day program
Province to cut funding for childcare centres not in $10-a-day program

The Ford government has chosen to remove "routine funding" for operations, fee subsidies and wage grants at daycares that are not a part of the $10-a-day program. Critics say it will lead to increased costs for parents. Mark McAllister reports.

14h ago

3:10
MRI wait times still a problem in Ontario, advocates say
MRI wait times still a problem in Ontario, advocates say

A Toronto woman with Stage 4 cancer is speaking out after hitting a snag trying to schedule routine MRI scans. Ontario has a plan to fix the problem but when? Pat Taney reports.

14h ago

2:01
Night one of TIFF 2024
Night one of TIFF 2024

The first night of TIFF saw the return of Ben Stiler to the screen after a 6 year hiatus. Melissa Nakhavoly has more.
More Videos