Update expected into Humbermede murder investigation

Toronto police are expected to provide an update into a shooting that left one man dead.

Officers say they responded to reports of a shooting near Sheppard Avenue West and Weston Road on August 27, just after midnight.

It is alleged that Arslan Ahmad, 21, of Brampton, was shot inside a business and rushed to a hospital with critical injuries.

Ahmad was pronounced dead on Sept. 2.

So far, there are no details about potential suspects, but police are expected to provide more details into the fatal shooting around 4 p.m. on Saturday.