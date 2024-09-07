Whitby woman arrested after message threatening shooting at Oshawa school

Durham Regional Police Service shoulder badge
A Durham Regional Police Service shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives

By John Marchesan

Posted September 7, 2024 12:11 pm.

An 18-year-old college student is facing a criminal charge after she allegedly made a social media post threatening to carry out a school shooting in Oshawa.

Durham Regional Police say they were contacted by the RCMP on Thursday after the Mounties intercepted what they described as a concerning Snapchat message.

Police say the post indicated a desire to initiate a shooting at a school in Oshawa, though they did not specify which one. 

Investigators say they traced the message back to an 18-year-old Durham College student and arrested her on campus without incident. 

Police say they later searched her home in Whitby and seized 18 firearms, five airsoft guns and more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition, all of which they say were acquired and stored legally.

Jhusmin Pagkaliwagan is facing one charge of uttering threats.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Despite union protest, new hybrid work rules for federal employees kick in Monday
Despite union protest, new hybrid work rules for federal employees kick in Monday

On Monday, federal public servants will return to the office a minimum of three days a week— if grudgingly. Public service unions will start the week with an early-morning rally opposing the policy....

5h ago

Trudeau insists he's staying on as Liberal leader. But what if he changes his mind?
Trudeau insists he's staying on as Liberal leader. But what if he changes his mind?

The Liberal caucus is set to meet in Nanaimo, B.C., next week for a retreat ahead of the fall parliamentary sitting. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau insists he will lead his party into the next election...

5h ago

Quebec begins granting early requests for MAID without requested federal changes
Quebec begins granting early requests for MAID without requested federal changes

Quebec says the province will begin authorizing early requests for medical assistance in dying without waiting for Ottawa to amend Canada’s Criminal Code. The changes, which were announced this morning...

1h ago

Israeli strikes in Gaza kill more than a dozen as health workers press on with polio vaccines
Israeli strikes in Gaza kill more than a dozen as health workers press on with polio vaccines

Israeli air raids in the Gaza Strip killed more than a dozen people overnight into Saturday, hospital and local authorities said, as health workers were wrapping up the second phase of an urgent polio...

2h ago

Top Stories

Despite union protest, new hybrid work rules for federal employees kick in Monday
Despite union protest, new hybrid work rules for federal employees kick in Monday

On Monday, federal public servants will return to the office a minimum of three days a week— if grudgingly. Public service unions will start the week with an early-morning rally opposing the policy....

5h ago

Trudeau insists he's staying on as Liberal leader. But what if he changes his mind?
Trudeau insists he's staying on as Liberal leader. But what if he changes his mind?

The Liberal caucus is set to meet in Nanaimo, B.C., next week for a retreat ahead of the fall parliamentary sitting. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau insists he will lead his party into the next election...

5h ago

Quebec begins granting early requests for MAID without requested federal changes
Quebec begins granting early requests for MAID without requested federal changes

Quebec says the province will begin authorizing early requests for medical assistance in dying without waiting for Ottawa to amend Canada’s Criminal Code. The changes, which were announced this morning...

1h ago

Israeli strikes in Gaza kill more than a dozen as health workers press on with polio vaccines
Israeli strikes in Gaza kill more than a dozen as health workers press on with polio vaccines

Israeli air raids in the Gaza Strip killed more than a dozen people overnight into Saturday, hospital and local authorities said, as health workers were wrapping up the second phase of an urgent polio...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:43
TTC appoints former Metrolinx executive as interim CEO
TTC appoints former Metrolinx executive as interim CEO

The TTC has appointed Greg Percy as its interim CEO. As Jazan Grewal reports, the announcement comes just days after longtime TTC CEO Rick Leary’s departure.

13h ago

3:36
Box blocking has become a common sight in Toronto
Box blocking has become a common sight in Toronto

David Zura explains how box blocking results in worsening gridlock around the city.

14h ago

2:42
Singh hoping for NDP boost in two upcoming byelections after break from Liberals
Singh hoping for NDP boost in two upcoming byelections after break from Liberals

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh out campaigning in Montreal today ahead of two important byelections. As Glen McGregor reports, the party is trying to garner votes in an attempt to turn the traditional Liberal riding orange.

18h ago

2:22
Katy Perry surprises fans in Toronto
Katy Perry surprises fans in Toronto

A look at the movie getting all the buzz at TIFF and how Katy Perry surprised fans at a listening party in Toronto. 

19h ago

2:53
Gun control now a major issue in U.S. Presidential race
Gun control now a major issue in U.S. Presidential race

Gun control is now a major issue in the race for the White House. Julia Benbrook with how the Donald Trump and Kamala Harris campaigns are responding to a deadly school shooting in Georgia.

19h ago

More Videos