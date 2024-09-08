1 seriously injured, 1 arrested for impaired in Mississauga crash

OPP investigate a two vehicle crash on westbound Highway 401
OPP investigate a two vehicle crash on westbound Highway 401 at the Highway 403 and Highway 410 interchange. X/OPP

By John Marchesan

Posted September 8, 2024 7:26 am.

Last Updated September 8, 2024 7:27 am.

One person suffered serious injuries and another has been arrested for impaired driving following a two-vehicle crash in Mississauga.

Provincial police say the crash occurred on the westbound lanes of Highway 401 at the Highway 403 and Highway 410 interchange.

“One driver was transported to hospital in serious condition while the other driver was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while impaired,” police said in a post on X.

All westbound collector lanes of the highway as well as the on-ramps to Highway 401 westbound from the 403 and Dixie Road were closed for the investigation but have since reopened.

