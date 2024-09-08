A Filipino preacher on the run from sexual abuse charges surrenders

FILE - Apollo Quiboloy appears on his talk show on May 23, 2016, in Davao City, southern Philippines. (AP Photo, File)

By Jim Gomez, The Associated Press

Posted September 8, 2024 11:55 am.

Last Updated September 8, 2024 4:23 pm.

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A Filipino preacher accused of sexual abuse and human trafficking in the Philippines and similar charges in the United States surrendered Sunday to authorities in his religious complex in the south and flown to Manila where he was put in police detention, officials said.

Apollo Quiboloy and four other co-accused surrendered in the vast religious headquarters of their group, called Kingdom of Jesus Christ, in Davao city after the police gave a 24-hour ultimatum for them to give up, police said. Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos earlier said Quiboloy was caught by authorities.

Quiboloy and his co-accused were flown on a Philippine air force C-130 plane to the capital Sunday night and locked up in a heavily guarded detention center at the national police headquarters, where their mugshots and fingerprints were taken, police spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo said in a news briefing.

“The Philippine National Police gave an ultimatum for them to surrender, otherwise, we would raid a particular building, where we’ve been barred from entering,” Fajardo said, adding that the warning led to their peaceful surrender.

Quiboloy went into hiding earlier this year after a Philippine court ordered his arrest and several others on allegations of suspicion of child and sexual abuse and human trafficking, Fajarto said. The Philippine Senate separately ordered Quiboloy’s arrest for refusing to appear in public committee hearings that were looking into criminal allegations against him.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. had urged Quiboloy to surrender and assured him of fair treatment by authorities.

The preacher and his lawyer denied the allegations against him, saying they were fabricated by critics and former members who were removed from the religious group.

In 2021, United States federal prosecutors announced the indictment of Quiboloy for allegedly having sex with women and underage girls who faced threats of abuse and “eternal damnation” unless they catered to the self-proclaimed “son of God.”

Quiboloy and two of his top administrators were among nine people named in a superseding indictment returned by a federal grand jury and unsealed in November 2021. It contained a raft of charges, including conspiracy, sex trafficking of children, sex trafficking by force, fraud and coercion, marriage fraud, money laundering, cash smuggling and visa fraud.

The U.S. Embassy in Manila referred requests for comments to Philippine authorities.

Last month, about 2,000 police backed by riot squads raided the vast religious compound of Quiboloy in Davao in a chaotic operation as large numbers of his followers turned up to oppose the raid.

The police brought equipment that could detect people hiding in underground tunnels but did not find him in the 30-hectare (75-acre) compound that includes a cathedral, a stadium, a school, a residential area, a hangar and a taxiway leading to Davao International Airport.

In 2019, Quiboloy claimed he stopped a major earthquake from hitting the southern Philippines.

He was also a close supporter and spiritual adviser of former President Rodrigo Duterte, who is being investigated by the International Criminal Court in connection with the extrajudicial killings by police of thousands of mostly poor drug suspects.

Jim Gomez, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

1 dead, 2 others injured in multi-vehicle crash in Brampton
1 dead, 2 others injured in multi-vehicle crash in Brampton

One man is dead and two others are seriously injured following a two-vehicle crash in Brampton on Sunday. Peel police say the crash occurred on Bovaird Drive east of Heritage Road just after 11 a.m. Peel...

2h ago

Two men wanted in unprovoked attack near CN Tower
Two men wanted in unprovoked attack near CN Tower

Police are searching for two men in connection with an unprovoked assault earlier this year. Investigators say two men approached someone in the Bremner Boulevard and Lower Simcoe Street area just...

8h ago

Patrol teams show up at University of Toronto campus to protect Jewish students
Patrol teams show up at University of Toronto campus to protect Jewish students

Newly formed safety patrol teams joined Jewish students on University of Toronto’s downtown campus, during a student-led pro-Palestine march on Sept. 6. As more than a hundred pro-Palestine protesters...

3m ago

Former Raptors all-star DeMar DeRozan shares hard-earned wisdom in new memoir
Former Raptors all-star DeMar DeRozan shares hard-earned wisdom in new memoir

DeMar DeRozan has always found a way to score on the basketball court, and now he's using that same drive to urge people to open up about their mental health. DeRozan, who has been one of the NBA's...

17m ago

Top Stories

1 dead, 2 others injured in multi-vehicle crash in Brampton
1 dead, 2 others injured in multi-vehicle crash in Brampton

One man is dead and two others are seriously injured following a two-vehicle crash in Brampton on Sunday. Peel police say the crash occurred on Bovaird Drive east of Heritage Road just after 11 a.m. Peel...

2h ago

Two men wanted in unprovoked attack near CN Tower
Two men wanted in unprovoked attack near CN Tower

Police are searching for two men in connection with an unprovoked assault earlier this year. Investigators say two men approached someone in the Bremner Boulevard and Lower Simcoe Street area just...

8h ago

Patrol teams show up at University of Toronto campus to protect Jewish students
Patrol teams show up at University of Toronto campus to protect Jewish students

Newly formed safety patrol teams joined Jewish students on University of Toronto’s downtown campus, during a student-led pro-Palestine march on Sept. 6. As more than a hundred pro-Palestine protesters...

3m ago

Former Raptors all-star DeMar DeRozan shares hard-earned wisdom in new memoir
Former Raptors all-star DeMar DeRozan shares hard-earned wisdom in new memoir

DeMar DeRozan has always found a way to score on the basketball court, and now he's using that same drive to urge people to open up about their mental health. DeRozan, who has been one of the NBA's...

17m ago

Most Watched Today

1:07
Police seek 3 suspects in North York shooting
Police seek 3 suspects in North York shooting

Toronto police are on the hunt for three suspects who are wanted in connection with a fatal shooting that killed a 21-year-old university student.

19h ago

1:37
'Sweater weather' across the Greater Toronto Area
'Sweater weather' across the Greater Toronto Area

A temporary wave of wet weather is coming to Toronto. Denise Andreacchi has your long-range forecast.

22h ago

1:35
Andrea Bocelli promotes new documentary at TIFF
Andrea Bocelli promotes new documentary at TIFF

Italian singer Andrea Bocelli promotes the new documentary following his journey from beyond the stage and into his private life. Lindsay Dunn had the chance to speak with him about the new film.

22h ago

2:18
Typhoon Yagi makes landfall in China and Vietnam
Typhoon Yagi makes landfall in China and Vietnam

Typhoon Yagi has made landfall across portions of China and Vietnam, leaving a trail of destruction and displacement in its wake. Karling Donoghue reports on the casualties and damages so far.

23h ago

2:36
Israel-Hamas war reaches 11 month mark
Israel-Hamas war reaches 11 month mark

With the war between Israel and Hamas now at the 11 month mark, calls for both sides to reach a ceasefire agreement are at an all-time high. Karling Donoghue reports.

23h ago

More Videos