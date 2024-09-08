Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield debate the ‘We Live in Time’ horse meme

This image released by A24 shows Florence Pugh, left, and Andrew Garfield in a scene from "We Live In Time." (A24 via AP)

By Jake Coyle, The Associated Press

Posted September 8, 2024 1:40 pm.

Last Updated September 8, 2024 4:13 pm.

TORONTO (AP) — Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield made one the most emotionally wrecking, tenderly exquisite movies of their careers. But what’s gone viral from “We Live in Time”? A horse.

“We Live in Time,” directed by John Crowley (“Brooklyn”), premiered over the weekend at the Toronto International Film Festival. In it, Pugh and Garfield play a couple whose life together isn’t told chronologically, but spans meeting, falling in love, having a child and battling cancer.

The film, which A24 will open in theaters Oct. 11, captures some elemental passages of life, with Pugh and Garfield giving extraordinarily lived-in performances.

When one of the first images from the film was released, it captured the pair on a merry-go-round, a good representation of the movie at its most joyful. But at the bottom of the frame was a yellow carousel steed with a cartoonishly bug-eyed expression.

The internet quickly went to work. One post has been viewed nearly 50 million times. Stephen Colbert made it a segment on his late show. Countless iterations followed.

When Pugh and Garfield sat down for an interview the day after their premiere, the conversation inevitably turned to the runaway meme and the horse that (despite Pugh’s initial confusion) is very, very briefly seen in the movie. Here are their (somewhat off-color) comments, straight from the … well, you know.

___

GARFIELD: How do you feel about the horse?

PUGH: I was just so grateful it’s actually not in the movie.

GARFIELD: It is in the movie. It was there.

PUGH: Not it’s not. The head of it was. The eyes weren’t. I was waiting for it.

GARFIELD: Dude, it was there. I’m sorry.

PUGH: When?

GARFIELD: In the scene when we’re on the thing. I promise you.

PUGH: I don’t think it was. I heard you laugh.

GARFIELD: It was there for a flash. Am I wrong?

PUGH: I don’t think it was in the movie, babe.

GARFIELD: Baby. This is undebatable.

PUGH: OK, maybe it wasn’t in it as much as that picture was. But I was so worried when it went (all over) the internet. It was hilarious, and it was funny. But that part of the movie is my favorite part of the movie. It’s when they’re like: OK, let’s go. Let’s go on a date. Let’s have sex. Let’s get pregnant. Let’s just do it.

GARFIELD: And then the horse steals the show!

PUGH: And I was just so worried that that amazing, gorgeous, glittery moment was going to be s—- on by this horse meme — which was hilarious, sure. But I was like, “No! Not at that point in the movie.” So I think last night I was so grateful that it wasn’t, like, (makes horse face) doing the thing that it does in that picture, which ruins it.

GARFIELD: Man, I love the horse meme. I was about to go into a retreat for six days where I wouldn’t have my phone. And I saw this image for our film that had been released. And I noticed the horse. And I was like, “Whoa, that’s an interesting choice.” I don’t know, did I approve that? I’m pretty sure Florence didn’t approve that.

PUGH: You know, it wasn’t approved.

GARFIELD: (Nods). So I saw that and I was like, “Oh, that’s a choice, man.”Ah, I’m sure I’m the only one to notice it.” Turn my phone off for six days. When I’m in the departure lounge coming back from wherever I was, I turn my phone on finally. And it’s just horse meme. I was wrong. People noticed it. And Colbert noticed and did a whole monologue on it. Honestly, I was crying.

PUGH: I loved “The Shining.” It was brilliant. “BoJack Horseman.”

GARFIELD: And the one where it’s like all of us have the horse face. Some of my favorite ones I have saved. (Garfield pulls out his phone and then reconsiders.) Actually, I’m not going to open up my photos right now.

PUGH: What’s on your phone?

GARFIELD: Just lots of dick pics. My own. Cut this out.

PUGH: I didn’t know you could do press like this. I didn’t know you could say something outrageous and be like, “Cut.” What’s worse is they’re next to your horse pics.

GARFIELD: Yeah, it does look like the ratio is off.

PUGH: Jesus Christ, Andrew.

GARFIELD: What, you set me up.

(A nearby publicist sighs audibly.)

PUGH: Did you just hear our publicists sigh? Please don’t cut this. Let him be punished. He’ll never do it again.

GARFIELD: I will, that’s the problem. I’m insatiable when it comes to stupidity.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

1 dead, 2 others injured in multi-vehicle crash in Brampton
1 dead, 2 others injured in multi-vehicle crash in Brampton

One man is dead and two others are seriously injured following a two-vehicle crash in Brampton on Sunday. Peel police say the crash occurred on Bovaird Drive east of Heritage Road just after 11 a.m. Peel...

2h ago

Two men wanted in unprovoked attack near CN Tower
Two men wanted in unprovoked attack near CN Tower

Police are searching for two men in connection with an unprovoked assault earlier this year. Investigators say two men approached someone in the Bremner Boulevard and Lower Simcoe Street area just...

8h ago

Patrol teams show up at University of Toronto to 'protect' Jewish students, group says
Patrol teams show up at University of Toronto to 'protect' Jewish students, group says

Newly formed safety patrol teams joined Jewish students on University of Toronto’s downtown campus, during a student-led pro-Palestine march on Sept. 6. As more than a hundred pro-Palestine protesters...

0m ago

Former Raptors all-star DeMar DeRozan shares hard-earned wisdom in new memoir
Former Raptors all-star DeMar DeRozan shares hard-earned wisdom in new memoir

DeMar DeRozan has always found a way to score on the basketball court, and now he's using that same drive to urge people to open up about their mental health. DeRozan, who has been one of the NBA's...

13m ago

Top Stories

1 dead, 2 others injured in multi-vehicle crash in Brampton
1 dead, 2 others injured in multi-vehicle crash in Brampton

One man is dead and two others are seriously injured following a two-vehicle crash in Brampton on Sunday. Peel police say the crash occurred on Bovaird Drive east of Heritage Road just after 11 a.m. Peel...

2h ago

Two men wanted in unprovoked attack near CN Tower
Two men wanted in unprovoked attack near CN Tower

Police are searching for two men in connection with an unprovoked assault earlier this year. Investigators say two men approached someone in the Bremner Boulevard and Lower Simcoe Street area just...

8h ago

Patrol teams show up at University of Toronto to 'protect' Jewish students, group says
Patrol teams show up at University of Toronto to 'protect' Jewish students, group says

Newly formed safety patrol teams joined Jewish students on University of Toronto’s downtown campus, during a student-led pro-Palestine march on Sept. 6. As more than a hundred pro-Palestine protesters...

0m ago

Former Raptors all-star DeMar DeRozan shares hard-earned wisdom in new memoir
Former Raptors all-star DeMar DeRozan shares hard-earned wisdom in new memoir

DeMar DeRozan has always found a way to score on the basketball court, and now he's using that same drive to urge people to open up about their mental health. DeRozan, who has been one of the NBA's...

13m ago

Most Watched Today

1:07
Police seek 3 suspects in North York shooting
Police seek 3 suspects in North York shooting

Toronto police are on the hunt for three suspects who are wanted in connection with a fatal shooting that killed a 21-year-old university student.

19h ago

1:37
'Sweater weather' across the Greater Toronto Area
'Sweater weather' across the Greater Toronto Area

A temporary wave of wet weather is coming to Toronto. Denise Andreacchi has your long-range forecast.

22h ago

1:35
Andrea Bocelli promotes new documentary at TIFF
Andrea Bocelli promotes new documentary at TIFF

Italian singer Andrea Bocelli promotes the new documentary following his journey from beyond the stage and into his private life. Lindsay Dunn had the chance to speak with him about the new film.

22h ago

2:18
Typhoon Yagi makes landfall in China and Vietnam
Typhoon Yagi makes landfall in China and Vietnam

Typhoon Yagi has made landfall across portions of China and Vietnam, leaving a trail of destruction and displacement in its wake. Karling Donoghue reports on the casualties and damages so far.

23h ago

2:36
Israel-Hamas war reaches 11 month mark
Israel-Hamas war reaches 11 month mark

With the war between Israel and Hamas now at the 11 month mark, calls for both sides to reach a ceasefire agreement are at an all-time high. Karling Donoghue reports.

23h ago

More Videos