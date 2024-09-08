Fuel tanker collision in Nigeria caused an explosion that killed at least 48 people

By Dyepkazah Shibayan, The Associated Press

Posted September 8, 2024 2:54 pm.

Last Updated September 8, 2024 4:06 pm.

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — A fuel tanker collided head-on with another truck in Nigeria on Sunday causing an explosion that killed at least 48 people, the country’s emergency response agency said.

The fuel tanker was also carrying cattle in the Agaie area in north-central Niger state and at least 50 of them were burned alive, Abdullahi Baba-Arab, director-general of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency, said.

Search and rescue operations were underway at the scene of the accident, Baba-Arab said.

Baba-Arab said initially that 30 bodies were found but in a later statement said an additional 18 bodies of victims who were burned to death in the collision were found. He said the dead had been given a mass burial.

Mohammed Bago, governor of Niger state, said residents of the affected area should remain calm and asked road users to “always be cautious and abide by road traffic regulations to safeguard lives and property.”

With the absence of an efficient railway system to transport cargo, fatal truck accidents are common along most of the major roads in Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country.

In 2020 alone, there were 1,531 gasoline tanker crashes resulting in 535 fatalities and 1,142 injuries, according to Nigeria’s Federal Road Safety Corps.

Dyepkazah Shibayan, The Associated Press

Top Stories

1 dead, 2 others injured in multi-vehicle crash in Brampton
1 dead, 2 others injured in multi-vehicle crash in Brampton

One man is dead and two others are seriously injured following a two-vehicle crash in Brampton on Sunday. Peel police say the crash occurred on Bovaird Drive east of Heritage Road just after 11 a.m. Peel...

2h ago

Two men wanted in unprovoked attack near CN Tower
Two men wanted in unprovoked attack near CN Tower

Police are searching for two men in connection with an unprovoked assault earlier this year. Investigators say two men approached someone in the Bremner Boulevard and Lower Simcoe Street area just...

8h ago

Patrol teams show up at University of Toronto campus to protect Jewish students
Patrol teams show up at University of Toronto campus to protect Jewish students

Newly formed safety patrol teams joined Jewish students on University of Toronto’s downtown campus, during a student-led pro-Palestine march on Sept. 6. As more than a hundred pro-Palestine protesters...

4m ago

Former Raptors all-star DeMar DeRozan shares hard-earned wisdom in new memoir
Former Raptors all-star DeMar DeRozan shares hard-earned wisdom in new memoir

DeMar DeRozan has always found a way to score on the basketball court, and now he's using that same drive to urge people to open up about their mental health. DeRozan, who has been one of the NBA's...

18m ago

