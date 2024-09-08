Israel carries out intense strikes in central Syria, killing 4, state media says

This is a locator map for Syria with its capital, Damascus. (AP Photo)

By Albert Aji, The Associated Press

Posted September 8, 2024 6:40 pm.

Last Updated September 8, 2024 7:50 pm.

DAMASCUS (AP) — A series of Israeli strikes hit multiple areas in central Syria late Sunday, killing at least four people, wounding 13 and sparking fires, state media reported.

Syria state news agency SANA reported that Syrian air defenses “confronted an aggression that targeted several points in the central region,” damaging a highway in Hama province and sparking fires that firefighting teams were battling to control early Monday.

At least four dead and 13 wounded people arrived at the Masyaf National Hospital in western Hamas province, SANA said, citing hospital head Faysal Haydar. It was not immediately clear if they were civilians or militants.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a U.K.-based war monitor, reported that one of the strikes targeted a scientific research center in Maysaf and other sites where “Iranian militias and experts are stationed to develop weapons in Syria.” Local media also reported strikes around the coastal city of Tartous.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.

Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes on targets inside government-controlled parts of war-torn Syria in recent years, but it rarely acknowledges or discusses the operations.

The strikes often target Syrian forces or Iranian-backed groups. Israel has vowed to stop Iranian entrenchment in Syria, particularly since Syria is a key route for Iran to send weapons to the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.

Hezbollah has been clashing with Israeli forces for the past 11 months against the backdrop of Israel’s war against Hamas — an ally of Hezbollah — in Gaza.

Albert Aji, The Associated Press

Top Stories

Jewish safety patrol teams show up at University of Toronto campus
Jewish safety patrol teams show up at University of Toronto campus

Newly formed safety patrol teams joined Jewish students on University of Toronto’s downtown campus, during a student-led pro-Palestine march on Sept. 6. As more than a hundred pro-Palestine protesters...

1h ago

Former Raptors all-star DeMar DeRozan shares hard-earned wisdom in new memoir
Former Raptors all-star DeMar DeRozan shares hard-earned wisdom in new memoir

DeMar DeRozan has always found a way to score on the basketball court, and now he's using that same drive to urge people to open up about their mental health. DeRozan, who has been one of the NBA's...

1h ago

Police charge 1 man in East York armed robbery, 2 other suspects still on the run
Police charge 1 man in East York armed robbery, 2 other suspects still on the run

One suspect has been charged and another has been identified in connection with an East York armed robbery. Toronto police say they were called to the area of Pape Avenue and O'Connor Drive last month...

35m ago

Woman struck by driver while exiting TTC streetcar
Woman struck by driver while exiting TTC streetcar

A woman is in hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries after she was hit by a vehicle while exiting a TTC streetcar, police say. Officers were called to the area of Bathurst Street and...

8m ago

