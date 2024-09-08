King Charles attends church prayers on the anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s death

King Charles and Queen Camilla arrive at Crathie Kirk, near Balmoral, for a Sunday church service, Sunday Sept. 8, 2024. (Aaron Chown/PA via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted September 8, 2024 8:04 am.

Last Updated September 8, 2024 8:32 am.

LONDON (AP) — King Charles III attended church near the royal Balmoral estate in Scotland for prayers and reflection in remembrance of his mother Queen Elizabeth II on Sunday, the second anniversary of her death.

Charles, 75, and his wife Camilla have been spending the summer in the Scottish Highlands, where the late monarch died at 96 years old on September 8, 2022.

Charles and Camilla were seen arriving for the Sunday morning service at the tiny granite church of Crathie Kirk, the royal family’s place of worship when they stay in nearby Balmoral Castle. Charles’ great-great-great-grandmother, Queen Victoria, laid the foundation stone for the church, and Elizabeth was a regular attendee.

Charles ascended the throne two years ago Sunday when his mother died in her Platinum Jubilee year after reigning for a record seven decades.

His second year as sovereign was marked by two significant health blows — both Charles and his daughter-in-law Kate, the Princess of Wales, announced they were diagnosed with unspecified types of cancer earlier this year.

The monarch has gradually returned to public duties, undertaking dozens of visits, meetings and events. On Saturday Charles, dressed in a tartan kilt, and Camilla were seen laughing and in good spirits as they visited the Braemar Gathering Highland Games, an annual event featuring bagpiping, Highland dancing and traditional games including tug-of-war.

The Associated Press

