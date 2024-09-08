Patrol teams show up at University of Toronto campus to protect Jewish students

Volunteer safety patrol teams from Magen Herut Canada attended protests at University of Toronto, Sept. 6, 2024.
Volunteer safety patrol teams from Magen Herut Canada attended protests at University of Toronto, Sept. 6, 2024.

By Mitchell Consky, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Posted September 8, 2024 5:08 pm.

Last Updated September 8, 2024 6:02 pm.

Newly formed safety patrol teams joined Jewish students on University of Toronto’s downtown campus, during a student-led pro-Palestine march on Sept. 6.

As more than a hundred pro-Palestine protesters marched through the St. George campus, a team of volunteers called Magen Herut Canada stood by.

“We’re just here to maintain as much order as we can and make sure the Jewish community is safe,” said Aaron Hadida, the founder of Magen Herut Canada.

Wearing a black shirt that read “Surveillance team” on the back, Hadida and several other volunteers stood outside the Toronto campus, among a team of Toronto police officers.

About 150 pro-Palestine protesters faced a police blockade around 1 p.m., chanting and shouting, while about 20 pro-Israel counter-protesters stood behind a metal barricade, raising images of hostages and waving Israeli flags.

Hadida, who said he is trained in Krav Maga, boxing and mixed martial arts, began recruiting members for his safety patrol team after the Oct.7 Hamas attacks on Israel triggered a war in Gaza and a rise in antisemitic incidents in Toronto.

“We started letting the Jewish community know that we’re up and running,” Hadida said, mentioning that his team started arriving at community events throughout Toronto in the months following Oct. 7.

Hadida said he now gets calls from parents of university students.

“They’re constantly worried about their kids on campus,” he said. “We decided that we’re going to be a visible presence on university campuses this year, that Jewish students who (go) to class (are) going to know that, no matter what, somebody (is) outside keeping an eye on them.”

Tochi Osuji, a volunteer with Magen Herut Canada, believes the police can only do so much when protecting students on campus.

“It doesn’t require you to be Jewish to see what’s going on,” he said. “It’s shocking to see that the administrations have been really slow to respond and a lot of times complicit.”

Osuji, who is not Jewish, said he decided to get involved with the safety patrol team after seeing an elderly Jewish man assaulted a month ago during a pro-Israel rally.

“We’re not here to fight people,” Osuji clarified, (although he said he is trained in martial arts). “We’re here to protect. If we see kids attacked, that might play out a little different. But I feel like it’s just our physical presence that changes the dynamic.”

On social media, a journalist named Samira Mohyeddin commented on X and called the Magen Herut team a group of “vigilantes.”

“@UofT. Did this vigilante pro-Israeli group get permission from you to be on campus? This is highly intimidating to your students and faculty,” she wrote.

Hadida said that his team is only there to keep an eye on students as anti-Israel hostility intensifies.

Another safety organization that was present was a team called JForce Security Inc., a registered security agency.

The team provides event security, safety assessment, neighbourhood patrols and private investigations, according to its website.

“I think the police are doing the best they can,” said a member of the JForce team, who chose to keep his name anonymous.

Around 2 p.m., as the crowd of protesters thinned out, JForce members were approached by two older women who asked them to walk them to the nearest subway station.

“They said they felt unsafe and they just wanted an escort to get to where they’re going,” the member of JForce said, after four members escorted the two civilians to Queen Street Station.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

1 dead, 2 others injured in multi-vehicle crash in Brampton
1 dead, 2 others injured in multi-vehicle crash in Brampton

One man is dead and two others are seriously injured following a two-vehicle crash in Brampton on Sunday. Peel police say the crash occurred on Bovaird Drive east of Heritage Road just after 11 a.m. Peel...

2h ago

Two men wanted in unprovoked attack near CN Tower
Two men wanted in unprovoked attack near CN Tower

Police are searching for two men in connection with an unprovoked assault earlier this year. Investigators say two men approached someone in the Bremner Boulevard and Lower Simcoe Street area just...

8h ago

Former Raptors all-star DeMar DeRozan shares hard-earned wisdom in new memoir
Former Raptors all-star DeMar DeRozan shares hard-earned wisdom in new memoir

DeMar DeRozan has always found a way to score on the basketball court, and now he's using that same drive to urge people to open up about their mental health. DeRozan, who has been one of the NBA's...

15m ago

Three Brampton teens arrested, including 2 youths, in Kitchener armed robbery
Three Brampton teens arrested, including 2 youths, in Kitchener armed robbery

An 18-year-old and two youths from Brampton are under arrest following an armed robbery at a jewelry store in Kitchener. Waterloo Regional Police say three individuals exited an SUV and entered a jewelry...

7h ago

Top Stories

1 dead, 2 others injured in multi-vehicle crash in Brampton
1 dead, 2 others injured in multi-vehicle crash in Brampton

One man is dead and two others are seriously injured following a two-vehicle crash in Brampton on Sunday. Peel police say the crash occurred on Bovaird Drive east of Heritage Road just after 11 a.m. Peel...

2h ago

Two men wanted in unprovoked attack near CN Tower
Two men wanted in unprovoked attack near CN Tower

Police are searching for two men in connection with an unprovoked assault earlier this year. Investigators say two men approached someone in the Bremner Boulevard and Lower Simcoe Street area just...

8h ago

Former Raptors all-star DeMar DeRozan shares hard-earned wisdom in new memoir
Former Raptors all-star DeMar DeRozan shares hard-earned wisdom in new memoir

DeMar DeRozan has always found a way to score on the basketball court, and now he's using that same drive to urge people to open up about their mental health. DeRozan, who has been one of the NBA's...

15m ago

Three Brampton teens arrested, including 2 youths, in Kitchener armed robbery
Three Brampton teens arrested, including 2 youths, in Kitchener armed robbery

An 18-year-old and two youths from Brampton are under arrest following an armed robbery at a jewelry store in Kitchener. Waterloo Regional Police say three individuals exited an SUV and entered a jewelry...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

1:07
Police seek 3 suspects in North York shooting
Police seek 3 suspects in North York shooting

Toronto police are on the hunt for three suspects who are wanted in connection with a fatal shooting that killed a 21-year-old university student.

19h ago

1:37
'Sweater weather' across the Greater Toronto Area
'Sweater weather' across the Greater Toronto Area

A temporary wave of wet weather is coming to Toronto. Denise Andreacchi has your long-range forecast.

22h ago

1:35
Andrea Bocelli promotes new documentary at TIFF
Andrea Bocelli promotes new documentary at TIFF

Italian singer Andrea Bocelli promotes the new documentary following his journey from beyond the stage and into his private life. Lindsay Dunn had the chance to speak with him about the new film.

22h ago

2:18
Typhoon Yagi makes landfall in China and Vietnam
Typhoon Yagi makes landfall in China and Vietnam

Typhoon Yagi has made landfall across portions of China and Vietnam, leaving a trail of destruction and displacement in its wake. Karling Donoghue reports on the casualties and damages so far.

23h ago

2:36
Israel-Hamas war reaches 11 month mark
Israel-Hamas war reaches 11 month mark

With the war between Israel and Hamas now at the 11 month mark, calls for both sides to reach a ceasefire agreement are at an all-time high. Karling Donoghue reports.

23h ago

More Videos