‘Shogun’ wins 11 Emmys with more chances to come at Creative Arts Emmy Awards

FILE - An Emmy statue appears one stage at the 49th annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Pasadena, Calif., on June 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

By Andrew Dalton, The Associated Press

Posted September 8, 2024 9:53 pm.

Last Updated September 8, 2024 10:20 pm.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Top nominee “Shogun” won a whopping 11 awards Sunday night at the Creative Arts Emmys, and had shots at many more before the night was up.

The steady stream of wins came from 25 total nominations the show got between Sunday’s creative arts ceremony that honored mostly behind-the-scenes crew members and the main Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 15, airing on ABC.

“Shogun,” the FX show about political machinations in feudal Japan, won in categories including costumes, makeup, its editing and stunt work, along with a best guest actor in a drama Emmy for Néstor Carbonell.

As he accepted, Carbonell thanked the crew, then marveled at how many of them were in the audience.

“You’re all here! You’re all nominated!” Carbonell said. “I love the team sport of this.”

The hefty total for “Shogun,” acclaimed by critics and embraced by audiences, may be a harbinger of a big night for the series when Dan and Eugene Levy host the main Emmys at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, the same place the two-night Creative Arts Emmys were held on Saturday and Sunday.

“The Bear,” the top nominee in the comedy categories with 23, won four times, including Emmys for best guest actor for Jon Bernthal and best guest actress for Jamie Lee Curtis.

And Michaela Coel won best guest actress in a comedy series for her appearance on “Mr. and Mrs. Smith.”

While Sunday night’s Creative Arts ceremony focused on scripted work, on Saturday night Emmys were handed out for reality and variety television.

Maya Rudolph and Angela Bassett were among Saturday night’s winners. Rudolph won her sixth career Emmy, for her voice-over work on the animated “Big Mouth.” Bassett won her first, for her narration of the National Geographic wildlife documentary series “Queens.”

Both nights of the show will be edited into a single 2 1/2 hour show that will air on FXX on Sept. 14 and stream the following day on Hulu.

