Woman charged for assaulting a peace officer at a protest

A woman has been charged with assaulting a peace officer during a demonstration in the city’s downtown core.

Toronto police say they received reports about a group of protesters who were demonstrating inside a commercial building on Friday in the Yonge Street and College Street area.

Officers arrived at the scene around 2:30 p.m. and requested the protesters to leave the property. Police say a woman became uncooperative and allegedly assaulted an officer.

Mary-Grace Ommert, 21, of Toronto has been charged with assaulting a peace officer and failing to leave the premises when directed.

She is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on October 21.

It’s unclear which protest Ommert was attending. However, organizers from the University of Toronto’s Occupy for Palestine student activist group held a sit-in demonstration at 777 Bay Street on Friday where the university’s asset management corporation is located.

No other details have been provided.