Girl, 16, seriously injured in Whitby motorcycle crash

A 16-year-old girl is in hospital recovering from serious injuries she sustained in a crash in Whitby over the weekend.

The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) said officers were called to Dundas Street at the southbound Highway 412 off-ramp just after 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7, for reports of a collision.

Reports indicated that a 46-year-old man from Whitby was driving a Kia Sedona Van and was exiting Hwy. 412 at Dundas Street West to turn eastbound on Dundas Street West.

Police said traffic in the area was heavy at the time, and the driver was attempting to cross two westbound lanes when he collided with a 16-year-old girl who was operating a Yamaha motorcycle in the centre westbound lane.

The Whitby teen suffered serious injuries and was rushed to a Toronto-area trauma centre, where she remains.

The roadway was closed for several hours, and the collision is still under investigation.

To ride a motorcycle in Ontario, you must be at least 16 years old and have a valid motorcycle licence (Class M1, M2 or M).