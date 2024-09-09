16-year-old rising basketball star brings home silver medal for Canada

Mississauga’s Chantè Murray has big goals of getting to the WNBA and she helped Canada win silver at the FIBA U18 Americup earlier this year.

When she’s not on the basketball court, Chantè enjoys volunteering at her church and believes it’s important to give back to her community.

Chantè Murray – Basketball Player

