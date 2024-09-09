How British Columbia’s polls flipped and B.C. United imploded

In today’s The Big Story podcast, B.C.’s Conservative Party is on the verge of what would be a stunning win in this fall’s provincial election. And one party’s stunning gains, it turns out, is another party’s utter destruction. When the B.C. Liberal Party rebranded as B.C. United last year, it was with the hope of injecting new life into the party. Instead, the party is … gone. It’s been effectively disbanded by leader Kevin Falcon, who threw his support to the Conservatives.

Philippe J. Fournier is the editor-in-chief and creator of 338Canada.com. “We have seen a dramatic shift, something that points to a generational realignment in British Columbia,” said Fournier.

How did a major party with decades of history blow up in a little over a year? What does it mean for an already close election? And what does the rapid shift in B.C. polling tell us about the mood across the country, particularly in two other provinces who will also be voting this fall?