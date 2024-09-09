The Big Story

How British Columbia’s polls flipped and B.C. United imploded

B.C. United Leader Kevin Falcon shakes the hand of Conservative Party of B.C. Leader John Rustad at a press conference in Vancouver on Aug. 28, 2024
B.C. United Leader Kevin Falcon shakes the hand of Conservative Party of B.C. Leader John Rustad at a press conference in Vancouver on Aug. 28, 2024. (CityNews Image)

September 9, 2024

In today’s The Big Story podcast, B.C.’s Conservative Party is on the verge of what would be a stunning win in this fall’s provincial election. And one party’s stunning gains, it turns out, is another party’s utter destruction. When the B.C. Liberal Party rebranded as B.C. United last year, it was with the hope of injecting new life into the party. Instead, the party is … gone. It’s been effectively disbanded by leader Kevin Falcon, who threw his support to the Conservatives.

Philippe J. Fournier is the editor-in-chief and creator of 338Canada.com. “We have seen a dramatic shift, something that points to a generational realignment in British Columbia,” said Fournier. 

How did a major party with decades of history blow up in a little over a year? What does it mean for an already close election? And what does the rapid shift in B.C. polling tell us about the mood across the country, particularly in two other provinces who will also be voting this fall?

Air Canada heading for 'orderly shutdown' due to labour dispute with pilots union
Air Canada heading for 'orderly shutdown' due to labour dispute with pilots union

Air Canada says it's preparing to suspend most of its operations if a deal is not reached with the union representing more than 5,000 pilots. The airline issued a statement on Monday saying that while...

28m ago

Heated exchange between cyclists and police caught on camera
Heated exchange between cyclists and police caught on camera

A memorial bike ride for a cyclist recently killed on city streets, quickly turned into a heated exchange between a number of riders and a Toronto police officer this weekend. Personal injury lawyer...

8h ago

Man dead after being struck by vehicle at Weston and Steeles
Man dead after being struck by vehicle at Weston and Steeles

A man has died after he was struck by a vehicle at Weston Road and Steeles Avenue West on Monday morning. The Toronto Police Service (TPS) said it happened around 6:15 a.m. A man in his 40s suffered...

updated

3m ago

Summer temperatures return to Toronto, GTA this week after brief fall-like stretch
Summer temperatures return to Toronto, GTA this week after brief fall-like stretch

Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) aren't done with summer quite yet. Temperatures dipped as low as the single digits in the early morning hours over the weekend, with many assuming fall was...

28m ago

