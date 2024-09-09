Cyclist sent to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough
Posted September 9, 2024 11:00 pm.
Last Updated September 9, 2024 11:01 pm.
A man has been transported to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle.
Toronto police say the incident happened just after 7:30 p.m. near St. Clair Avenue East and Pharmacy Avenue in Scarborough.
Officers say the driver remained at the scene while police investigated.
No other details have been provided at this time.