Israeli missile strike on Gaza humanitarian area kills and wounds dozens, authorities say

People protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government and call for the release of hostages held in the Gaza Strip by the Hamas militant group, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

By The Associated Press

Posted September 9, 2024 10:07 pm.

Last Updated September 9, 2024 10:29 pm.

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s military conducted a missile strike early Tuesday that targeted a humanitarian area in the Gaza Strip, killing and wounding dozens of Palestinians there, authorities said.

Details about the strike in the Mawasi coastal community just west of Khan Younis that the Israeli military has designated as a humanitarian zone remained unclear. The area is home to many Palestinians displaced by the Israel-Hamas war in which the Israeli military has devastated the wider Gaza Strip after Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

The Israeli military described the strike as hitting “significant Hamas terrorists who were operating within a command-and-control center,” without immediately providing additional evidence.

The Palestinian news agency WAFA said dozens had been killed and wounded, without providing precise casualty figures. It described five missiles striking the area, cratering the ground.

The Israeli military said it used “precise munitions, aerial surveillance and additional means” it did not immediately describe to limit civilian casualties.

Footage circulating on social media showed deep craters at the site of the attack, the strewn ruins around it covered in shredded tents, a bicycle and other debris. Rescue workers used shovels to shift through the sand. Bystanders used their hands to dig, illuminated by mobile phone light.

Gaza’s Health Ministry says over 40,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since the war began. It does not differentiate between fighters and civilians in its count. The war has caused vast destruction and displaced around 90% of Gaza’s population of 2.3 million, often multiple times.

Hamas-led militants killed some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, in their Oct. 7 attack. They abducted another 250 and are still holding around 100 after releasing most of the rest in exchange for Palestinians imprisoned by Israel during a weeklong cease-fire last November. Around a third of the remaining hostages are believed to be dead.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Grade 12 student grazed in head during shooting at Agincourt Collegiate Institute: police
Grade 12 student grazed in head during shooting at Agincourt Collegiate Institute: police

A Grade 12 student at Agincourt Collegiate Institute is lucky to be alive after a bullet grazed his head during a shooting in the school's parking lot on Monday, Toronto Police confirm. Police Inspector...

6h ago

'He just wants his pension': Premier Ford accuses 'greedy' Singh of political posturing
'He just wants his pension': Premier Ford accuses 'greedy' Singh of political posturing

Ontario Premier Doug Ford accused NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh of being a greedy politician who won't risk an early federal election because it could thwart his plans on collecting a lucrative government pension. Ford...

3h ago

Person suspected of impaired driving in custody after North York car crash
Person suspected of impaired driving in custody after North York car crash

Toronto Police say one person is in custody for suspected impaired driving after a two-vehicle collision in North York. Officers say they were called to the Don Mills Road and Finch Avenue East area...

4h ago

Two bats test positive for rabies in Mississauga, residents urged to be cautious
Two bats test positive for rabies in Mississauga, residents urged to be cautious

Peel Public Health is warning Mississauga residents to be cautious after two bats tested positive for rabies. Officials say this is the 9th and 10th time in the past five years that the deadly virus...

4h ago

Top Stories

Grade 12 student grazed in head during shooting at Agincourt Collegiate Institute: police
Grade 12 student grazed in head during shooting at Agincourt Collegiate Institute: police

A Grade 12 student at Agincourt Collegiate Institute is lucky to be alive after a bullet grazed his head during a shooting in the school's parking lot on Monday, Toronto Police confirm. Police Inspector...

6h ago

'He just wants his pension': Premier Ford accuses 'greedy' Singh of political posturing
'He just wants his pension': Premier Ford accuses 'greedy' Singh of political posturing

Ontario Premier Doug Ford accused NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh of being a greedy politician who won't risk an early federal election because it could thwart his plans on collecting a lucrative government pension. Ford...

3h ago

Person suspected of impaired driving in custody after North York car crash
Person suspected of impaired driving in custody after North York car crash

Toronto Police say one person is in custody for suspected impaired driving after a two-vehicle collision in North York. Officers say they were called to the Don Mills Road and Finch Avenue East area...

4h ago

Two bats test positive for rabies in Mississauga, residents urged to be cautious
Two bats test positive for rabies in Mississauga, residents urged to be cautious

Peel Public Health is warning Mississauga residents to be cautious after two bats tested positive for rabies. Officials say this is the 9th and 10th time in the past five years that the deadly virus...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:40
Premier Ford accuses federal NDP leader Singh of 'blowing smoke'
Premier Ford accuses federal NDP leader Singh of 'blowing smoke'

An early provincial election in 2025 remains possible after Premier Ford suggests Singh is "greedy" and won't trigger a trip to the polls federally before next fall. Mark McAllister reports.

5h ago

1:55
When will new lanes on Highway 404 be open?
When will new lanes on Highway 404 be open?

Several drivers reached out to Speakers Corner asking to look into several new highway lanes on Highway 404, which look ready to use, but are still closed to traffic. Pat Taney reports.

10h ago

0:41
Air Canada braces for shutdown amid stalled contract talks with pilots
Air Canada braces for shutdown amid stalled contract talks with pilots

A looming strike among more than 5,000 pilots could impact over 100,000 thousand people travelling with Air Canada next week.

8h ago

3:21
Heated exchange between cyclists and Toronto Police officer during ghost bike ride
Heated exchange between cyclists and Toronto Police officer during ghost bike ride

A ghost bike ride confrontation. Afua Baah speaks with a cyclist who is calling out Toronto Police after an officer tried to end a memorial ride for a cyclist recently killed in the city.
3:00
Fallen space junk had flight path possibly over Toronto
Fallen space junk had flight path possibly over Toronto

Canadian astronomers are warning about more junk piling up in space eventually falling uncontrolled back to Earth. David Zura hears from a pair of experts on the issue.

More Videos