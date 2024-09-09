Justin Trudeau may be in for an earful as he meets with caucus in B.C.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau answers reporters questions following an announcement in Rocky Harbour, Nfld., on Sept. 4, 2024
By Laura Osman, The Canadian Press

Posted September 9, 2024 4:00 am.

Last Updated September 9, 2024 7:44 am.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau may be bracing for an earful from his caucus when Liberal MPs gather in Nanaimo, B.C., on Monday to plot their strategy for the coming election year.

It will be the first time he faces them as a group since MPs departed Ottawa in the spring.

Still stinging from a devastating byelection loss earlier this summer, the caucus is now also reeling from news that their national campaign director has resigned and the party can no longer count on the NDP to stave off an early election.

“They should be giving the prime minister a rough ride,” said strategist Ginny Roth, who served as director of communications for Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre’s leadership campaign.

She’s skeptical they will, though.

“This is a caucus meeting that some of the caucus members demanded happen earlier this summer … and he basically told them to pound sand, and he’s only getting around to it now, and they have just accepted that,” she said.

The governing Liberals found themselves in political freefall last summer and despite efforts to refocus on key issues like housing and affordability, the polls have not moved back in their favour.

Simmering calls for a new leader reached a new intensity earlier this summer when the Conservatives won over a longtime Liberal stronghold in a major byelection upset in Toronto St. Paul’s.

Trudeau held fast to his decision to lead the party into the next election and rejected calls to convene his caucus over the summer to respond to their concerns about their collective prospects.

The prime minister has spoken with Liberal MPs one-on-one over the last few months and attended several regional meetings ahead of the Nanaimo retreat.

While several Liberals who don’t feel comfortable speaking publicly say the meetings were positive, the prime minister has mainly held to his message that he is simply focused on “delivering for Canadians.”

Some hope to hear more about how he plans to win those Canadians back when he addresses his team this week.

Former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney is also expected to address the group. Long touted as a possible leadership successor to Trudeau, Carney will instead act as advisor to caucus on the economy and growth.

The three-day retreat is expected to include breakout meetings for the Indigenous, rural and women’s caucuses.

Air Canada heading for 'orderly shutdown' as labour dispute with pilots continues over wages
Air Canada heading for 'orderly shutdown' as labour dispute with pilots continues over wages

Air Canada says it's preparing to suspend most of its operations if a deal is not reached with the union representing more than 5,000 pilots. The airline issued a statement on Monday saying that while...

1h ago

Heated exchange between cyclists and police caught on camera
Heated exchange between cyclists and police caught on camera

A memorial bike ride for a cyclist recently killed on city streets, quickly turned into a heated exchange between a number of riders and a Toronto police officer this weekend. Personal injury lawyer...

11h ago

Man dead after being struck by vehicle at Weston and Steeles
Man dead after being struck by vehicle at Weston and Steeles

A man has died after he was struck by a vehicle in North York on Monday morning. The Toronto Police Service (TPS) said it happened around 6:15 a.m. in the Weston Road and Steeles Avenue West area. A...

updated

1h ago

Summer temperatures return to Toronto, GTA this week after brief fall-like stretch
Summer temperatures return to Toronto, GTA this week after brief fall-like stretch

Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) aren't done with summer quite yet. Temperatures dipped as low as the single digits in the early morning hours over the weekend, with many assuming fall was...

2h ago

