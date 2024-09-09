The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) say a man is facing charges in the death of a woman following a significant collision involving nine vehicles in Oshawa last month.

On Saturday, Aug. 10, just after noon, DRPS officers were called to the the intersection of Ritson Road South and Bloor Street and found several injured people and two vehicles on fire.

DRPS said a black Mercedes sedan driven by a 40-year-old man from Toronto was travelling southbound on Ritson Road South at a high rate of speed when it struck a white Nissan driven by a 41-year-old woman from Oshawa.

The impact caused the woman’s vehicle to crash into a Chevy Orlando, which then caught on fire. At least nine vehicles were mixed up in the crash.

The driver of the Mercedes continued southbound after the initial collision and crossed onto a property where a chip truck was located. Police say some injured people were standing in line.

The female driver from Oshawa was pronounced dead at the scene. Nine others were treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Lorne Nicholson, 40, of Toronto, has been charged with dangerous operation of a conveyance causing death, four counts of dangerous operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm and leaving the scene of an accident/failing to give name or provide assistance.

The accused was held for a bail hearing.

The investigation is ongoing.