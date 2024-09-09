A man has died after he was struck by a vehicle at Weston Road and Steeles Avenue West on Monday morning.

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) said it happened around 6:15 a.m.

A man in his 40s suffered serious injuries and was rushed to a trauma centre in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead.

The driver remained at the scene.

Steeles Avenue West is closed west of Weston, from Scholes Road to Pearce Road.

The investigation is ongoing.