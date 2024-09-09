Former fashion tycoon Peter Nygard’s long-delayed sentencing expected today

Peter Nygard
Seen through a police vehicle window, Peter Nygard arrives to a courthouse in Toronto on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. The Manitoba Court of Appeal has dismissed Nygard’s application for a judicial review of the federal justice minister’s extradition order. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

By The Canadian Press

Posted September 9, 2024 5:20 am.

Last Updated September 9, 2024 5:22 am.

Former fashion mogul Peter Nygard is expected to be sentenced for his sexual assault convictions today after multiple delays in the case that have stretched for months.  

The 83-year-old was convicted on four charges last November but the sentencing process has dragged on for several reasons, including Nygard’s difficulties in retaining legal counsel.

The sentencing was postponed once again last month because one of the Crown attorneys was out of the country. 

Nygard’s latest lawyer is seeking a six-year sentence, citing her client’s age and health issues, while prosecutors have asked for a sentence of 15 years. 

Nygard, who once helmed a successful women’s fashion company, was accused of sexually assaulting multiple women at his firm’s Toronto headquarters from the 1980s until the mid-2000s.

He was ultimately convicted of four counts of sexual assault but acquitted of a fifth count as well as one of forcible confinement. 

