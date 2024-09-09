PWHL reveals names, logos for all 6 franchises ahead of new season

PWHL Toronto
The Professional Women’s Hockey League has unveiled long-awaited team names and logos for all six franchises. The Boston Fleet, Minnesota Frost, Montréal Victoire, New York Sirens, Ottawa Charge and Toronto Sceptres will take the ice next season as the league enters its second campaign. Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted September 9, 2024 9:00 am.

Last Updated September 9, 2024 9:12 am.

The Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) unveiled the names and logos of its six teams on Monday.

They include the Toronto Sceptres, Montreal Victoire, Ottawa Charge, Boston Fleet, Minnesota Frost and New York Sirens.

The PWHL says full team jerseys will be released in late October or early November. All teams will retain their primary colours from last season but will introduce additional secondary colours.

PWHL team names and logos are shown in a handout. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO.
  • The Fleet represents Boston’s maritime tradition, with a logo featuring a forward-leaning “B” shaped like an anchor.
  • The Minnesota Frost, the PWHL said, “embodies the State of Hockey’s deep-rooted love for the ice,” with the “F” logo featuring sharp icicle-like points.
  • The Victoire name pays tribute to the team’s French-Canadian home. The logo features a blue “M” for Montreal and a fleur-de-lis, a national symbol of Quebec.
  • The Sirens are an ode to New York’s vibrant sights and sounds, alluding to the goal horn. The logo features the angular design of the letters “NY” to portray the Big Apple’s skyline.
  • The Ottawa Charge reflects the Canadian capital’s motto, “Advance — Ottawa — En Avant,” with a logo featuring a large unfinished letter “O,” which also resembles the letter “C.”
  • The PWHL said the sceptres “embody Toronto’s regal history and commanding presence” and reflect the Ontario capital’s nickname, the Queen City. The logo features a large sceptre with the letters “T” and “S” incorporated into the handle.

The PWHL worked with New York City-based creative agency Flower Shop to assist in the process.

The PWHL recently completed its first season, with Minnesota winning the championship. All six teams were unnamed.

“Our teams were so proud to represent their home markets last season, and as we launch Season Two, we’re elevating that pride with new identities that truly embody the spirit of each club,” PWHL vice president of hockey operations Jayna Hefford said in a statement. 

“These new names and logos capture the dynamic energy of our athletes and enhance our teams’ presence in their cities, building a stronger foundation for the future of our league.”

A schedule for the upcoming season has yet to be released, though play will begin earlier than last season’s Jan. 1 start date. The regular season will increase from 24 games to 30.

It was announced last week that Coca-Cola Coliseum will be the primary venue of Toronto’s PWHL franchise this upcoming season.

Toronto played 11 of its 12 regular-season home games at Toronto Metropolitan University’s Mattamy Athletic Centre during its inaugural 2024 campaign.

With files from Jow Wawrow of The Associated Press

