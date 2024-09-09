Person suspected of impaired driving in custody after North York car crash
Posted September 9, 2024 6:06 pm.
Last Updated September 9, 2024 6:58 pm.
Toronto Police say one person is in custody for suspected impaired driving after a two-vehicle collision in North York.
Officers say they were called to the Don Mills Road and Finch Avenue East area just before 5 p.m. on Monday.
Paramedics say one person was transported to hospital with minor injuries after a vehicle flipped.
Footage from the scene shows a black sedan and a silver sedan stopped in the road with visible damage.
No other details have been provided.