Person suspected of impaired driving in custody after North York car crash

Photo shows emergency crews on the scene of a crash in North York. (Matthew Wilkins/CityNews).

By Denio Lourenco

Posted September 9, 2024 6:06 pm.

Last Updated September 9, 2024 6:58 pm.

Toronto Police say one person is in custody for suspected impaired driving after a two-vehicle collision in North York.

Officers say they were called to the Don Mills Road and Finch Avenue East area just before 5 p.m. on Monday.

Paramedics say one person was transported to hospital with minor injuries after a vehicle flipped.

Footage from the scene shows a black sedan and a silver sedan stopped in the road with visible damage.

No other details have been provided.

