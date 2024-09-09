Toronto Police say one person is in custody for suspected impaired driving after a two-vehicle collision in North York.

Officers say they were called to the Don Mills Road and Finch Avenue East area just before 5 p.m. on Monday.

Paramedics say one person was transported to hospital with minor injuries after a vehicle flipped.

Footage from the scene shows a black sedan and a silver sedan stopped in the road with visible damage.

No other details have been provided.