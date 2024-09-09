Teen injured in shooting at Scarborough parking lot, suspect at large
Posted September 9, 2024 1:26 pm.
Last Updated September 9, 2024 1:43 pm.
Several schools were placed in lockdowns after a teen was shot at a parking lot in Scarborough on Monday.
Officers were called to the parking lot at Midland and Lockie avenues at around 11:50 a.m.
A male, aged 16, was found with minor injuries and was taken to hospital.
Toronto Police say half-a-dozen schools were initially placed in lockdowns as they searched for a suspect.
The lockdowns have since been lifted, but the following schools remain in hold and secures:
-Chartland Jr Public School
-Henry Kelsey Sr Public School
-Iroquois Jr Public School
The suspect is described as a Black male, 17 to 18 years old, wearing a blue Nike sweater with multiple zippers and dark pants.
SHOOTING:(UPDATE)— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) September 9, 2024
-Suspect Description:
M/Black, 17-18yrs, wearing a blue "Nike" sweater w/multiple zippers, dark pants
-Student attending Agincourt Collegiate Institute can be picked up by parents at:
31 Glen Watford Dr (Agincourt Recreation Centre)#GO1976847
^av