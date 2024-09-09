Teen injured in shooting at Scarborough parking lot, suspect at large

Several schools were placed in lockdowns after a teen was shot at a parking lot in Scarborough on Monday.

Officers were called to the parking lot at Midland and Lockie avenues at around 11:50 a.m.

A male, aged 16, was found with minor injuries and was taken to hospital.

Toronto Police say half-a-dozen schools were initially placed in lockdowns as they searched for a suspect.

The lockdowns have since been lifted, but the following schools remain in hold and secures:

-Chartland Jr Public School

-Henry Kelsey Sr Public School

-Iroquois Jr Public School

The suspect is described as a Black male, 17 to 18 years old, wearing a blue Nike sweater with multiple zippers and dark pants.