Peel Public Health is warning Mississauga residents to be cautious after two bats tested positive for rabies.

Officials say this is the 9th and 10th time in the past five years that the deadly virus has been detected in the region.

While it is not prevalent in the area, there have been some recent cases.

Last week, a resident of Brantford started receiving treatment in hospital after being exposed to rabies in Northern Ontario. That is the province’s first human case of rabies since 1967.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore says officials believe the person caught the virus after having direct contact with a bat.

Officials say there has never been a documented case of human-to-human rabies spread, but the patient’s family is being monitored for symptoms and offered treatment nonetheless.

Public Health Ontario says rabies is common in bats, so anyone who has come into contact with one should seek immediate treatment, even if they don’t have a visible bite or scratch.

“Immediate medical care following suspected rabies exposures is critical,” Moore said in a written statement.

Those who are bitten or scratched by other animals known to carry rabies, including raccoons, foxes and skunks, should also see a doctor.

From there, the health-care provider will consult with local public health officials to assess the risk of rabies.

With files from the Canadian Press.