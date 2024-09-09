Young Scarborough man arrested in 2023 arson case

The investigation into an Oshawa arson case is heating up, according to police.

Officers from the Durham Regional Police Service say 20-year-old Taha Ali, of Scarborough, was arrested on Sunday in connection with a suspicious home fire in Oshawa.

The fire, which was determined to be the result of arson, occurred on the night of December 3, 2023 near Jim Brewster Circle and Fleetwood Drive.

Investigators say two males were seen fleeing the area in a dark-coloured BMW sedan, which was later confirmed to be stolen.

Ali is facing six charges, including arson, disregard for human life, possession of property obtained by crime, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, endangering lives and safety of the public.

Police say the second suspect has not yet been identified and is still at-large.