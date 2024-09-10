2 people sent to hospital after crash involving vehicle, dump truck in Mississauga
Posted September 10, 2024 4:11 pm.
Last Updated September 10, 2024 4:19 pm.
A collision in Mississauga has sent two people to hospital, according to police.
Officers say a dump truck collided with another vehicle near Cawthra Road and North Service Road just after 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Two individuals were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The southbound lanes of Cawthra Road are closed at North Service Road while police investigate.