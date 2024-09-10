2 people sent to hospital after crash involving vehicle, dump truck in Mississauga

A

By Denio Lourenco

Posted September 10, 2024 4:11 pm.

Last Updated September 10, 2024 4:19 pm.

A collision in Mississauga has sent two people to hospital, according to police.

Officers say a dump truck collided with another vehicle near Cawthra Road and North Service Road just after 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Two individuals were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The southbound lanes of Cawthra Road are closed at North Service Road while police investigate.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man stabbed after an argument on board TTC streetcar: police
Man stabbed after an argument on board TTC streetcar: police

A man has been stabbed after an altercation on a downtown streetcar, police say. Officers were called to the area of St. Patrick Street and Dundas Street West at approximately 3:10 p.m. on Tuesday. Few...

43m ago

City of Toronto rethinking plans for DVP construction one day after disruptive rollout
City of Toronto rethinking plans for DVP construction one day after disruptive rollout

The City of Toronto is putting plans for a major construction project along the Don Valley Parkway (DVP) on hold after lane restrictions snarled traffic on Monday. The Bayview/Bloor ramp to and from...

3h ago

Trump-Harris presidential debate: how to watch live
Trump-Harris presidential debate: how to watch live

Former U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are set to face off for the first time on Tuesday in a consequential debate. The event is being hosted by ABC News at Philadelphia's...

18h ago

Toronto's historic Revue Cinema to remain open after new 5-year lease agreement
Toronto's historic Revue Cinema to remain open after new 5-year lease agreement

After a summer of legal wrangling and negotiations a deal has been struck to keep Toronto's historic Revue Cinema in business. In a release Tuesday, The Revue Film Society announced a new five-year...

3h ago

Top Stories

Man stabbed after an argument on board TTC streetcar: police
Man stabbed after an argument on board TTC streetcar: police

A man has been stabbed after an altercation on a downtown streetcar, police say. Officers were called to the area of St. Patrick Street and Dundas Street West at approximately 3:10 p.m. on Tuesday. Few...

43m ago

City of Toronto rethinking plans for DVP construction one day after disruptive rollout
City of Toronto rethinking plans for DVP construction one day after disruptive rollout

The City of Toronto is putting plans for a major construction project along the Don Valley Parkway (DVP) on hold after lane restrictions snarled traffic on Monday. The Bayview/Bloor ramp to and from...

3h ago

Trump-Harris presidential debate: how to watch live
Trump-Harris presidential debate: how to watch live

Former U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are set to face off for the first time on Tuesday in a consequential debate. The event is being hosted by ABC News at Philadelphia's...

18h ago

Toronto's historic Revue Cinema to remain open after new 5-year lease agreement
Toronto's historic Revue Cinema to remain open after new 5-year lease agreement

After a summer of legal wrangling and negotiations a deal has been struck to keep Toronto's historic Revue Cinema in business. In a release Tuesday, The Revue Film Society announced a new five-year...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:06
Witness describes chaotic scene after woman shot in Mississauga
Witness describes chaotic scene after woman shot in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police confirmed a woman is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was shot near the QEW in Mississauga. A witness tells Breakfast Television a vehicle pulled up, and a woman exited, claiming her friend was injured.

8h ago

2:01
Grade 12 student shot outside east end high school
Grade 12 student shot outside east end high school

A teenager is recovering after he was shot just before the lunch hour outside a high school in Scarborough. Michelle Mackey has the details.

17h ago

2:52
Air Canada could soon start suspending flights with strike deadline looming
Air Canada could soon start suspending flights with strike deadline looming

Hundreds of thousands of Canadians could soon have their travel plans grounded, with a potential Air Canada pilots' strike just around the corner. Shauna Hunt has the latest developments involving the country's largest airline.

21h ago

1:53
Music star Robbie Williams plays a CGI monkey in his own biopic
Music star Robbie Williams plays a CGI monkey in his own biopic

CityNews' Music Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with British pop star Robbie Williams about his biopic film "Better Man", that is sure to have audiences talking.

22h ago

2:29
Disability rights advocates want TTC's 'Family of Services' scrapped
Disability rights advocates want TTC's 'Family of Services' scrapped

As the deadline to comply with the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act draws near, advocates are once again raising concerns about the TTC's 'Family of Services' offering. Dilshad Burman reports.

22h ago

More Videos