Child helps steal from victims in new ‘taxi scam’ twist in Guelph

A taxi sign on top of a cab (File Photo)

By Mark Douglas

Posted September 10, 2024 6:19 am.

Guelph Police say a child was used to steal from multiple victims in a new twist on the ‘taxi scam.’

The first of four such cases happened around 8:00, Friday night, at a business on Woodlawn Road West.

A boy told a man he needed to pay for a taxi, but the driver would not take his cash – asking the victim to cover the cost using his debit card in return for cash.

The victim complied, and later discovered the cab driver gave him back a debit card that wasn’t his.

He learned from his bank someone had stolen $3,000 from his account.

Three other cases happened over the weekend, including one instance on Saturday night, and two on Sunday.

In one case, a victim lost $1,500; another lost $1,000.

Another realized what had happened in time and was able to lock her bank account before any money was taken.

Police say the supposed taxi driver in all four cases is described as a brown-skinned man in his 20’s with a thin build, possibly with a beard and wearing a mask at the time.

The child was possibly white, 11 to 14-years-old with dark hair and at the time of the scams was wearing a blue shirt, grey and white shorts and black and red shoes.

The ‘taxi’ was described as a white Audi, with an orange and white taxi sign on the roof.

Anyone who knows anything about what happened is asked to call Guelph Police at 519-824-1212, or reach out anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or by clicking here.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Woman critically injured in Mississauga shooting
Woman critically injured in Mississauga shooting

An early-morning shooting in Mississauga has left a woman with critical injuries. Authorities were called to the Mississauga Road area near the Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) at around 4 a.m. on Tuesday. Ontario...

2h ago

Grade 12 student grazed in head during shooting at Agincourt Collegiate Institute: police
Grade 12 student grazed in head during shooting at Agincourt Collegiate Institute: police

A Grade 12 student at Agincourt Collegiate Institute is lucky to be alive after a bullet grazed his head during a shooting in the school's parking lot on Monday, the Toronto Police Service (TPS) said. TPS...

3h ago

4 arrested in series of nighttime break and enters in Toronto, Durham dating back to 2023
4 arrested in series of nighttime break and enters in Toronto, Durham dating back to 2023

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) have arrested four people allegedly behind more than two dozen nighttime break-and-enters dating back to last year targeting retailers in the city and Durham Region. TPS...

39m ago

Police warn of pickpocket-style thefts targeting Toronto's Entertainment District
Police warn of pickpocket-style thefts targeting Toronto's Entertainment District

Toronto police have issued a public safety alert, warning of pickpocket-style thefts in the city's Entertainment District. Police say suspects are targeting people who attend festivals, concerts and...

12m ago

Top Stories

Woman critically injured in Mississauga shooting
Woman critically injured in Mississauga shooting

An early-morning shooting in Mississauga has left a woman with critical injuries. Authorities were called to the Mississauga Road area near the Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) at around 4 a.m. on Tuesday. Ontario...

2h ago

Grade 12 student grazed in head during shooting at Agincourt Collegiate Institute: police
Grade 12 student grazed in head during shooting at Agincourt Collegiate Institute: police

A Grade 12 student at Agincourt Collegiate Institute is lucky to be alive after a bullet grazed his head during a shooting in the school's parking lot on Monday, the Toronto Police Service (TPS) said. TPS...

3h ago

4 arrested in series of nighttime break and enters in Toronto, Durham dating back to 2023
4 arrested in series of nighttime break and enters in Toronto, Durham dating back to 2023

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) have arrested four people allegedly behind more than two dozen nighttime break-and-enters dating back to last year targeting retailers in the city and Durham Region. TPS...

39m ago

Police warn of pickpocket-style thefts targeting Toronto's Entertainment District
Police warn of pickpocket-style thefts targeting Toronto's Entertainment District

Toronto police have issued a public safety alert, warning of pickpocket-style thefts in the city's Entertainment District. Police say suspects are targeting people who attend festivals, concerts and...

12m ago

Most Watched Today

2:06
Witness describes chaotic scene after woman shot in Mississauga
Witness describes chaotic scene after woman shot in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police confirmed a woman is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was shot near the QEW in Mississauga. A witness tells Breakfast Television a vehicle pulled up, and a woman exited, claiming her friend was injured.

3h ago

2:01
Grade 12 student shot outside east end high school
Grade 12 student shot outside east end high school

A teenager is recovering after he was shot just before the lunch hour outside a high school in Scarborough. Michelle Mackey has the details.

11h ago

2:52
Air Canada could soon start suspending flights with strike deadline looming
Air Canada could soon start suspending flights with strike deadline looming

Hundreds of thousands of Canadians could soon have their travel plans grounded, with a potential Air Canada pilots' strike just around the corner. Shauna Hunt has the latest developments involving the country's largest airline.

15h ago

2:19
Manhunt continues for Kentucky I-75 shooting suspect
Manhunt continues for Kentucky I-75 shooting suspect

Schools across Kentucky remained closed Monday as the manhunt continues for the I-75 shooting suspect. As Karling Donoghue reports, the gun violence has the state's Governor calling for change.

16h ago

1:53
Music star Robbie Williams plays a CGI monkey in his own biopic
Music star Robbie Williams plays a CGI monkey in his own biopic

CityNews' Music Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with British pop star Robbie Williams about his biopic film "Better Man", that is sure to have audiences talking.

16h ago

More Videos