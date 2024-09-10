Dave Grohl says he’s father to a new daughter outside his 21-year marriage

FILE - Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters performs at Festival d'été de Québec, July 8, 2023, at Plains of Abraham in Quebec City. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted September 10, 2024 5:47 pm.

Last Updated September 10, 2024 6:10 pm.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dave Grohl says he recently fathered a daughter outside his 21-year marriage to Jordyn Blum, with whom he has three older daughters.

“I’ve recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage. I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her,” the Foo Fighters front man and former Nirvana drummer said Tuesday in an Instagram post. “I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness. We’re grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together.”

Grohl, 55, did not share any other details about the baby or her mother, and his representatives declined any comment beyond the posting.

Grohl married Blum, a former model turned film and television producer, in 2003. They have three daughters together, including 18-year-old singer Violet Grohl, along with a 15-year-old and 10-year-old.

He was previously married to photographer Jennifer Leigh Youngblood, from 1994 until 1997, and has acknowledged that infidelity helped lead to their divorce.

Grohl started the Foo Fighters in 1994, soon after the death of Kurt Cobain brought an end to Nirvana. In 2022 the band’s longtime drummer and Grohl’s closest friend, Taylor Hawkins, died during a South American tour.

The Associated Press

