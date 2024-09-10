Federal Court of Appeal sides with privacy watchdog in long-running Facebook case

A Facebook privacy tab is displayed on a computer screen showing a Facebook Help Centre page in Ottawa on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. The Privacy Commissioner of Canada, Philippe Dufresne, issued the following statement on today’s unanimous decision by the Federal Court of Appeal that Facebook’s practices between 2013 and 2015 breached Canada’s federal private-sector privacy law (the Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act (PIPEDA) THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted September 10, 2024 10:35 am.

OTTAWA — A panel of judges says Facebook broke federal privacy law by failing to adequately inform users of the risks to their data upon signing up to the popular social media platform.

In a new ruling, the Federal Court of Appeal says Facebook, now known as Meta, did not obtain the meaningful consent required by the Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act between 2013 and 2015.

The decision overturns a 2023 Federal Court ruling.

In the latest decision, the Court of Appeal says Facebook invited millions of apps onto its platform and did not adequately supervise them.

It found that the Federal Court’s failure to engage with the relevant evidence on this point was an error of law.

In a statement, privacy commissioner Philippe Dufresne calls the decision an acknowledgment that international firms whose business models rely on users’ data must respect Canadian privacy law.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 10, 2024.

The Canadian Press

