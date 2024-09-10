Here’s how Ontario is preparing for flu season

The Ontario Ministry of Health is reminding residents to make sure their vaccinations are up-to-date as flu season approaches.

Starting in early October, free flu shots will be available for vulnerable and high priority populations. That includes people who are hospitalized, front-line workers, people in long-term care or retirement homes and individuals over the age of 65.

Free flu shots for the general public who are above six months old will be available as of October 28. You can find them at doctor’s offices, participating pharmacies and some public health units.

The ministry recommends getting your flu shot and COVID-19 vaccine at the same time in order to reduce the need for multiple visits and to protect yourself against serious illness.

“As we approach this respiratory illness season, our government is ensuring Ontarians are prepared and have the tools they need to keep themselves and their loved one’s safe and healthy,” said Sylvia Jones, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health. “We are working closely with our partners to make it easier for people of all ages to be protected this fall and access the care they need close to home and within their community.”

The ministry says it is safe to receive both the COVID-19 and flu shots at the same time and expects to receive shipments of the updated COVID-19 vaccine from the federal government early next month following approval from Health Canada.

More details on how the doses will be distributed are forthcoming, but the province says higher risk populations will be prioritized.

Infants and high-risk children up to 24 months old will also gain access to the new RSV vaccination, Beyfortus, starting next month. Families can contact their health care provider for the immunization or visit a local hospital.

“Staying up to date on vaccination helps everyone stay healthy this respiratory illness season, especially those who cannot protect themselves, including younger children and others who can’t be immunized,” said Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health. “With a large rise in cases of whooping cough (pertussis) this year, particularly in children and teens aged 10-18, it is especially important for parents and guardians to ensure their children are up-to-date with all of their vaccinations as well as vaccines for pregnant individuals.”

The province is also providing pregnant people with the option of receiving a single dose of Abrysvo to provide protection to infants in their first six months of life.

Vaccines in Ontario’s routine immunization schedule are provided free of charge if you meet the province’s eligibility criteria.