Hoggard to seek bail pending attempt to appeal sexual assault conviction at top court

Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard arrives alongside his wife Rebekah Asselstine, for his sex assault trial at the Toronto courthouse on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 in Toronto. Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard is expected to seek bail at a court hearing today, weeks after beginning his sentence for a sexual assault conviction. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

By The Canadian Press

Posted September 10, 2024 5:33 am.

Last Updated September 10, 2024 8:07 am.

Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard is expected to seek bail at a court hearing today, weeks after beginning to serve his sentence for a sexual assault conviction.

The Hedley frontman filed an application seeking leave to appeal his case to the Supreme Court of Canada last week.

Hoggard was found guilty in June 2022 of sexual assault causing bodily harm against an Ottawa woman and later sentenced to five years behind bars.

He was released on bail hours later pending an appeal to the Court of Appeal for Ontario.

A three-judge panel ultimately upheld Hoggard’s conviction last month, and he surrendered into custody.

He is set to seek bail at the Court of Appeal today as he seeks leave to appeal at the Supreme Court.

Hoggard’s notice of application for leave to appeal argues the three-judge panel erred in its decision and says there are questions of “national and public importance” at play in the case.

