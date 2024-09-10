Mark Carney to present his economic vision for the Liberals to caucus

Mark Carney meets with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the G20 Summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina on Nov. 30, 2018
Mark Carney meets with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the G20 Summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina on Nov. 30, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted September 10, 2024 4:00 am.

Last Updated September 10, 2024 7:24 am.

Former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney will present his vision for the Liberals’ economic policy when he meets with MPs in Nanaimo, B.C., on Tuesday.

The party announced Carney’s new role as chair of a Liberal task force on economic growth as MPs arrived for the caucus retreat Monday, where they are planning their strategy for the upcoming election year.

Carney will be reporting directly to the prime minister and the committee responsible for drafting the Liberal election platform.

The former bank governor’s comments will be made privately to caucus, but he is expected to address the media afterwards.

The Liberals have made other attempts to focus on economic and affordability issues since taking a major hit in the polls last year, but those efforts haven’t resonated in the polls.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is also expected to address his caucus as a whole for the first time since several of his MPs have expressed privately and publicly that he is not the person to lead the party into the next election.

