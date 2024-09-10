Why are overdose deaths declining in Alberta?

New data shows that opioid overdose deaths in Alberta from January-May fell from 788 in 2023 to 431 this year, a 55 percent decline. There are a number of factors that could explain the reason why, but the most political one is the United Conservative Party’s (UCP) focus on treatment and recovery, as opposed to harm reduction or safe supply.

Except the UCP does fund harm reduction programs, and has even increased the availability of them. It just doesn’t like to talk about it. The decline in overdoses is a hopeful sign that a nuanced approach can work, even if it’s not being advertised.

Monty Ghosh is an internist and addiction specialist, as well as an assistant professor at the University of Alberta and University of Calgary’s Cumming School of Medicine. “If [governments] are going to be following conservative policies, they need to look at Alberta as being a key model,” said Dr. Ghosh.

So, what can we learn from it?