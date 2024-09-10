The Big Story

Why are overdose deaths declining in Alberta?

This file photo shows an arrangement of prescription oxycodone pills
This file photo shows an arrangement of prescription oxycodone pills. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Mark Lennihan, File Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights re

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted September 10, 2024 8:52 am.

Last Updated September 10, 2024 9:11 am.

New data shows that opioid overdose deaths in Alberta from January-May fell from 788 in 2023 to 431 this year, a 55 percent decline. There are a number of factors that could explain the reason why, but the most political one is the United Conservative Party’s (UCP) focus on treatment and recovery, as opposed to harm reduction or safe supply.

Except the UCP does fund harm reduction programs, and has even increased the availability of them. It just doesn’t like to talk about it. The decline in overdoses is a hopeful sign that a nuanced approach can work, even if it’s not being advertised. 

Monty Ghosh is an internist and addiction specialist, as well as an assistant professor at the University of Alberta and University of Calgary’s Cumming School of Medicine. “If [governments] are going to be following conservative policies, they need to look at Alberta as being a key model,” said Dr. Ghosh. 

So, what can we learn from it?

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify. You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Woman critically injured in Mississauga shooting
Woman critically injured in Mississauga shooting

An early-morning shooting in Mississauga has left a woman with critical injuries. Authorities were called to the Mississauga Road area near the Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) at around 4 a.m. on Tuesday. Ontario...

2h ago

Grade 12 student grazed in head during shooting at Agincourt Collegiate Institute: police
Grade 12 student grazed in head during shooting at Agincourt Collegiate Institute: police

A Grade 12 student at Agincourt Collegiate Institute is lucky to be alive after a bullet grazed his head during a shooting in the school's parking lot on Monday, the Toronto Police Service (TPS) said. TPS...

3h ago

4 arrested in series of nighttime break and enters in Toronto, Durham dating back to 2023
4 arrested in series of nighttime break and enters in Toronto, Durham dating back to 2023

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) have arrested four people allegedly behind more than two dozen nighttime break-and-enters dating back to last year targeting retailers in the city and Durham Region. TPS...

44m ago

Police warn of pickpocket-style thefts targeting Toronto's Entertainment District
Police warn of pickpocket-style thefts targeting Toronto's Entertainment District

Toronto police have issued a public safety alert, warning of pickpocket-style thefts in the city's Entertainment District. Police say suspects are targeting people who attend festivals, concerts and...

17m ago

Top Stories

Woman critically injured in Mississauga shooting
Woman critically injured in Mississauga shooting

An early-morning shooting in Mississauga has left a woman with critical injuries. Authorities were called to the Mississauga Road area near the Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) at around 4 a.m. on Tuesday. Ontario...

2h ago

Grade 12 student grazed in head during shooting at Agincourt Collegiate Institute: police
Grade 12 student grazed in head during shooting at Agincourt Collegiate Institute: police

A Grade 12 student at Agincourt Collegiate Institute is lucky to be alive after a bullet grazed his head during a shooting in the school's parking lot on Monday, the Toronto Police Service (TPS) said. TPS...

3h ago

4 arrested in series of nighttime break and enters in Toronto, Durham dating back to 2023
4 arrested in series of nighttime break and enters in Toronto, Durham dating back to 2023

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) have arrested four people allegedly behind more than two dozen nighttime break-and-enters dating back to last year targeting retailers in the city and Durham Region. TPS...

44m ago

Police warn of pickpocket-style thefts targeting Toronto's Entertainment District
Police warn of pickpocket-style thefts targeting Toronto's Entertainment District

Toronto police have issued a public safety alert, warning of pickpocket-style thefts in the city's Entertainment District. Police say suspects are targeting people who attend festivals, concerts and...

17m ago

Most Watched Today

2:06
Witness describes chaotic scene after woman shot in Mississauga
Witness describes chaotic scene after woman shot in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police confirmed a woman is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was shot near the QEW in Mississauga. A witness tells Breakfast Television a vehicle pulled up, and a woman exited, claiming her friend was injured.

3h ago

2:01
Grade 12 student shot outside east end high school
Grade 12 student shot outside east end high school

A teenager is recovering after he was shot just before the lunch hour outside a high school in Scarborough. Michelle Mackey has the details.

12h ago

2:52
Air Canada could soon start suspending flights with strike deadline looming
Air Canada could soon start suspending flights with strike deadline looming

Hundreds of thousands of Canadians could soon have their travel plans grounded, with a potential Air Canada pilots' strike just around the corner. Shauna Hunt has the latest developments involving the country's largest airline.

15h ago

2:19
Manhunt continues for Kentucky I-75 shooting suspect
Manhunt continues for Kentucky I-75 shooting suspect

Schools across Kentucky remained closed Monday as the manhunt continues for the I-75 shooting suspect. As Karling Donoghue reports, the gun violence has the state's Governor calling for change.

16h ago

1:53
Music star Robbie Williams plays a CGI monkey in his own biopic
Music star Robbie Williams plays a CGI monkey in his own biopic

CityNews' Music Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with British pop star Robbie Williams about his biopic film "Better Man", that is sure to have audiences talking.

16h ago

More Videos