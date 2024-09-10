Personal assistant convicted of dismembering his boss is sentenced to 40 years to life

FILE - Tyrese Haspil is escorted out of the 7th precinct by NYPD detectives, July 17, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted September 10, 2024 8:31 pm.

Last Updated September 10, 2024 8:45 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — A personal assistant convicted of killing and dismembering his former tech entrepreneur boss after stealing about $400,000 from him was sentenced Tuesday to 40 years to life in prison, Manhattan’s district attorney said.

Tyrese Haspil, 25, was found guilty in June of murder, grand larceny and other charges in the 2020 death of his former boss, Fahim Saleh.

Prosecutors said Haspil had been hired as an assistant for Saleh, whose ventures included a ride-hailing motorcycle startup in Nigeria, but quickly began to siphon money from Saleh’s businesses. Haspil resigned a year later but continued to steal money, even after Saleh discovered the theft and let Haspil repay him over two years to avoid criminal prosecution.

Haspil decided to kill Saleh over concerns that his former boss would discover he was continuing to steal from his companies, prosecutors said.

On July 13, 2020, Haspil, wearing a black suit and a mask, followed Saleh into the elevator of his luxury apartment building in Manhattan and shocked him in the back with a Taser when the elevator doors opened into Saleh’s apartment. Saleh fell to the floor and Haspil stabbed him to death, authorities said.

Haspil returned the apartment the next day to dismember the body with an electric saw but eventually left to purchase a charger after the saw’s battery died. While Haspil was out, Saleh’s cousin arrived at the apartment and discovered the dismembered body.

Police arrested Haspil days later.

“Today, Tyrese Haspil is facing accountability for brutally murdering and decapitating Fahim Saleh, a kind, generous, and empathetic person who positively impacted the world. Even after the defendant stole from him to fund a lavish lifestyle, Mr. Saleh still gave him a second chance,” Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a statement. “While today’s sentence won’t bring Mr. Saleh back, I hope it provides his family a sense of closure as they continue to mourn his painful loss.”

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

The debate between Trump and Harris has begun in Philadelphia
The debate between Trump and Harris has begun in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kamala Harris and Donald Trump met for the first time face-to-face Tuesday night for perhaps their only debate before November’s presidential election, a high-pressure opportunity to showcase...

3m ago

The Trump campaign falsely accuses immigrants in Ohio of abducting and eating pets
The Trump campaign falsely accuses immigrants in Ohio of abducting and eating pets

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s campaign and his allies are amplifying false rumors that Haitian immigrants in Ohio were abducting and eating pets, another instance of the inflammatory...

51m ago

Man stabbed after an argument on board TTC streetcar: police
Man stabbed after an argument on board TTC streetcar: police

A man has been stabbed after an altercation on a downtown streetcar, police say. Officers were called to the area of St. Patrick Street and Dundas Street West at approximately 3:10 p.m. on Tuesday. Few...

4h ago

Woman accused of spray-painting Vaughan homes with racist symbols
Woman accused of spray-painting Vaughan homes with racist symbols

A woman has been charged after several vandalism incidents were reported in Vaughan on Monday. York Regional Police say they were called to a home near Burnhaven Avenue and Haymer Drive at approximately...

1h ago

Top Stories

The debate between Trump and Harris has begun in Philadelphia
The debate between Trump and Harris has begun in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kamala Harris and Donald Trump met for the first time face-to-face Tuesday night for perhaps their only debate before November’s presidential election, a high-pressure opportunity to showcase...

3m ago

The Trump campaign falsely accuses immigrants in Ohio of abducting and eating pets
The Trump campaign falsely accuses immigrants in Ohio of abducting and eating pets

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s campaign and his allies are amplifying false rumors that Haitian immigrants in Ohio were abducting and eating pets, another instance of the inflammatory...

51m ago

Man stabbed after an argument on board TTC streetcar: police
Man stabbed after an argument on board TTC streetcar: police

A man has been stabbed after an altercation on a downtown streetcar, police say. Officers were called to the area of St. Patrick Street and Dundas Street West at approximately 3:10 p.m. on Tuesday. Few...

4h ago

Woman accused of spray-painting Vaughan homes with racist symbols
Woman accused of spray-painting Vaughan homes with racist symbols

A woman has been charged after several vandalism incidents were reported in Vaughan on Monday. York Regional Police say they were called to a home near Burnhaven Avenue and Haymer Drive at approximately...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

3:11
Thrilla in Philly: Harris and Trump ready for debate
Thrilla in Philly: Harris and Trump ready for debate

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are set for their first Presidential debate. Julia Benbrook looks at what we can expect, and how the host state of Pennsylvania could play a big role in November's election results.

4h ago

2:06
Witness describes chaotic scene after woman shot in Mississauga
Witness describes chaotic scene after woman shot in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police confirmed a woman is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was shot near the QEW in Mississauga. A witness tells Breakfast Television a vehicle pulled up, and a woman exited, claiming her friend was injured.

13h ago

2:01
Grade 12 student shot outside east end high school
Grade 12 student shot outside east end high school

A teenager is recovering after he was shot just before the lunch hour outside a high school in Scarborough. Michelle Mackey has the details.

22h ago

2:52
Air Canada could soon start suspending flights with strike deadline looming
Air Canada could soon start suspending flights with strike deadline looming

Hundreds of thousands of Canadians could soon have their travel plans grounded, with a potential Air Canada pilots' strike just around the corner. Shauna Hunt has the latest developments involving the country's largest airline.
1:53
Music star Robbie Williams plays a CGI monkey in his own biopic
Music star Robbie Williams plays a CGI monkey in his own biopic

CityNews' Music Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with British pop star Robbie Williams about his biopic film "Better Man", that is sure to have audiences talking.

More Videos