Durham police make arrest after car shot at

A gun allegedly tossed by a suspect after police say he shot at a parked vehicle in Pickering on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024
A gun allegedly tossed by a suspect after police say he shot at a parked vehicle in Pickering on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. (Durham Regional Police/handout)

By Michael Talbot

Posted September 10, 2024 12:05 pm.

Durham Regional Police have arrested a man accused of firing a handgun at a parked vehicle in Pickering on Monday.

Officers were called to the Sapphire Drive and Dragonfly Avenue area, near Taunton Road and Whites Road, for reports of an armed person at around 6:35 a.m.

Investigators say a man fired a gunshot at a parked vehicle before fleeing on foot.

During a search of the area officers located the suspect. That’s when he allegedly ran and tossed the gun, which offices recovered.

He was eventually captured and taken into custody.

Liam Jacob Miller-North, 25, of Pickering is facing numerous charges including prowl at night, discharge firearm and mischief over $5,000.

No injuries from the shooting were reported and police are calling it an isolated incident.

