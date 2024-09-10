‘Saturday Night’ director credits success of ‘SNL’ to show’s Canadian influence

Jason Reitman says premiering his film about the origins of "Saturday Night Live" in Toronto feels "amazing" given the sketch-comedy institution's Canadian roots. Reitman sits for a photo ahead of the premiere of the film "Saturday Night" at the Toronto International Film Festival, in Toronto, Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paige Taylor White

By Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press

Posted September 10, 2024 4:20 pm.

Last Updated September 10, 2024 4:41 pm.

TORONTO — Jason Reitman says showing his film about the origins of “Saturday Night Live” in Toronto feels “amazing,” given the sketch-comedy institution’s Canadian roots.

The Canadian-American filmmaker’s feature “Saturday Night” was set to screen Tuesday at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Vancouver’s Gabriel LaBelle stars as “SNL” creator Lorne Michaels in the film that dramatizes the chaotic 90 minutes before the show’s very first episode on Oct. 11, 1975.

Reitman says Michaels has a gift for recognizing “overlooked talent,” which he feels stems from the producer’s Toronto origins and his Canadian perspective of the world.

The “Juno” director adds that his father, filmmaker Ivan Reitman, ran in the same circles as Canadian actors Dan Aykroyd and Valri Bromfield, as well as musicians Howard Shore and Paul Shaffer, who were all involved in the early days of “SNL.”

Reitman says Canadian humour is woven into the DNA of the show, and the world is lucky that the country has given it “so many great comedians and musicians.”

“Lorne has constantly been able to evolve and understand, ‘What is the next stage of comedy? Where are we going from an evolutionary standpoint?'” says Reitman.

“He’s done that for 50 years and I have to think that some of that has to do with his origin story of being from Toronto and having that Canadian perspective of the world.”

TIFF runs until Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 10, 2024.

Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Man stabbed after an argument on board TTC streetcar: police
Man stabbed after an argument on board TTC streetcar: police

A man has been stabbed after an altercation on a downtown streetcar, police say. Officers were called to the area of St. Patrick Street and Dundas Street West at approximately 3:10 p.m. on Tuesday. Few...

42m ago

City of Toronto rethinking plans for DVP construction one day after disruptive rollout
City of Toronto rethinking plans for DVP construction one day after disruptive rollout

The City of Toronto is putting plans for a major construction project along the Don Valley Parkway (DVP) on hold after lane restrictions snarled traffic on Monday. The Bayview/Bloor ramp to and from...

3h ago

Trump-Harris presidential debate: how to watch live
Trump-Harris presidential debate: how to watch live

Former U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are set to face off for the first time on Tuesday in a consequential debate. The event is being hosted by ABC News at Philadelphia's...

18h ago

Toronto's historic Revue Cinema to remain open after new 5-year lease agreement
Toronto's historic Revue Cinema to remain open after new 5-year lease agreement

After a summer of legal wrangling and negotiations a deal has been struck to keep Toronto's historic Revue Cinema in business. In a release Tuesday, The Revue Film Society announced a new five-year...

3h ago

