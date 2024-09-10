Canada begins process to impose tariffs on Chinese batteries, critical minerals

Leapmotor vehicles are parked outside a showroom in Hangzhou in eastern China's Zhejiang province May 14, 2024
Leapmotor vehicles are parked outside a showroom in Hangzhou in eastern China's Zhejiang province May 14, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Caroline Chen</p>

By The Canadian Press

Posted September 10, 2024 12:15 pm.

Last Updated September 10, 2024 12:51 pm.

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says the required consultation period to impose tariffs on more clean energy goods coming from China will begin Tuesday.

The move follows a decision in August to hike tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles from six to 106 per cent effective Oct. 1.

Tariffs of 25 per cent will be applied to some steel and aluminum products made in China on Oct. 15.

Freeland says now a 30-day Customs Tariff Act review will begin to study the need for tariffs on batteries, battery parts, semiconductors, critical minerals and metals and solar products.

If tariffs are imposed, it would bring Canada in line with the United States, which announced plans to increase tariffs on similar items in the spring.

Last week, China launched a complaint at the World Trade Organization over Canada’s EV tariffs, and is launching its own anti-dumping investigation in Canadian canola imports.

