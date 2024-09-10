Taylor Swift formally endorses Kamala Harris for president

The cat is out of the bag!

Pop star Taylor Swift says she’s endorsing Kamala Harris for president after watching Tuesday night’s debate.

The “You Belong With Me” singer shared the news in a social media post on Instagram along with a picture of herself holding a cat.

“Like many of you, I watched the debate tonight,” Swift wrote. “Now is a great time to do your research on the issues at hand and the stances these candidates take on the topics that matter to you the most. As a voter, I make sure to watch and read everything I can about their proposed policies and plans for this country.”

“Recently I was made aware that AI of ‘me’ falsely endorsing Donald Trump’s presidential run was posted to his site. It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation, she added. “It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter. The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth.”

“I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election,” Swift wrote. “ I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them.”

Swift signed the message with title “Childless Cat Lady,” in an apparent dig at vice-presidential candidate JD Vance, who lamented that America is being run by “a bunch of childless cat ladies,” including Vice President Harris.

Swift has a dedicated following among young women, a key demographic in the November election.

With files from the Associated Press.