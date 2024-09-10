Taylor Swift formally endorses Kamala Harris for president

FILE - Taylor Swift performs at Wembley Stadium as part of her Eras Tour June 21, 2024 in London. Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump, aided by images generated by artificial intelligence, accepted an endorsement from Taylor Swift that he never actually received. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP, File)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted September 10, 2024 11:21 pm.

Last Updated September 10, 2024 11:34 pm.

The cat is out of the bag!

Pop star Taylor Swift says she’s endorsing Kamala Harris for president after watching Tuesday night’s debate.

The “You Belong With Me” singer shared the news in a social media post on Instagram along with a picture of herself holding a cat.

“Like many of you, I watched the debate tonight,” Swift wrote. “Now is a great time to do your research on the issues at hand and the stances these candidates take on the topics that matter to you the most. As a voter, I make sure to watch and read everything I can about their proposed policies and plans for this country.”

“Recently I was made aware that AI of ‘me’ falsely endorsing Donald Trump’s presidential run was posted to his site. It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation, she added. “It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter. The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth.”

“I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election,” Swift wrote. “ I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them.”

Swift signed the message with title “Childless Cat Lady,” in an apparent dig at vice-presidential candidate JD Vance, who lamented that America is being run by “a bunch of childless cat ladies,” including Vice President Harris.

Swift has a dedicated following among young women, a key demographic in the November election.

With files from the Associated Press.

Harris presses a more forceful case against Trump than Biden did on abortion, economy and democracy
Harris presses a more forceful case against Trump than Biden did on abortion, economy and democracy

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kamala Harris and Donald Trump showcased starkly different visions for the country on abortion, immigration and American democracy as they met for the first time Tuesday...

35m ago

The Trump campaign falsely accuses immigrants in Ohio of abducting and eating pets
The Trump campaign falsely accuses immigrants in Ohio of abducting and eating pets

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Former President Donald Trump's campaign and his allies are amplifying false rumors that Haitian immigrants in Ohio were abducting and eating pets, another instance of the inflammatory...

2h ago

Woman accused of spray-painting Vaughan homes with racist symbols
Woman accused of spray-painting Vaughan homes with racist symbols

A woman has been charged after several vandalism incidents were reported in Vaughan on Monday. York Regional Police say they were called to a home near Burnhaven Avenue and Haymer Drive at approximately...

3h ago

Man stabbed after an argument on board TTC streetcar: police
Man stabbed after an argument on board TTC streetcar: police

A man has been stabbed after an altercation on a downtown streetcar, police say. Officers were called to the area of St. Patrick Street and Dundas Street West at approximately 3:10 p.m. on Tuesday. Few...

6h ago

Thrilla in Philly: Harris and Trump ready for debate
Thrilla in Philly: Harris and Trump ready for debate

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are set for their first Presidential debate. Julia Benbrook looks at what we can expect, and how the host state of Pennsylvania could play a big role in November's election results.

6h ago

Witness describes chaotic scene after woman shot in Mississauga
Witness describes chaotic scene after woman shot in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police confirmed a woman is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was shot near the QEW in Mississauga. A witness tells Breakfast Television a vehicle pulled up, and a woman exited, claiming her friend was injured.

15h ago

Grade 12 student shot outside east end high school
Grade 12 student shot outside east end high school

A teenager is recovering after he was shot just before the lunch hour outside a high school in Scarborough. Michelle Mackey has the details.
Air Canada could soon start suspending flights with strike deadline looming
Air Canada could soon start suspending flights with strike deadline looming

Hundreds of thousands of Canadians could soon have their travel plans grounded, with a potential Air Canada pilots' strike just around the corner. Shauna Hunt has the latest developments involving the country's largest airline.
Disability rights advocates want TTC's 'Family of Services' scrapped
Disability rights advocates want TTC's 'Family of Services' scrapped

As the deadline to comply with the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act draws near, advocates are once again raising concerns about the TTC's 'Family of Services' offering. Dilshad Burman reports.
