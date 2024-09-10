Two people sent to hospital after motorcycle collision near Spadina & Lake Shore

Toronto Paramedic ambulance
Toronto Paramedic ambulance is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Denio Lourenco

Posted September 10, 2024 11:50 pm.

Two people were transported to hospital following a motorcycle collision in the downtown core.

Police were called to the area of Spadina Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard West just before 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officers say a motorcyclist with a passenger on board collided with another vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, meanwhile both riders of the motorcycle were transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

