Two people sent to hospital after motorcycle collision near Spadina & Lake Shore
Posted September 10, 2024 11:50 pm.
Two people were transported to hospital following a motorcycle collision in the downtown core.
Police were called to the area of Spadina Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard West just before 11 p.m. on Tuesday.
Officers say a motorcyclist with a passenger on board collided with another vehicle.
The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, meanwhile both riders of the motorcycle were transported to a hospital with serious injuries.
An investigation into the crash is ongoing.