The Big Story

Air Canada strike looms in a year of transport ‘chaos’

An Air Canada plane is seen at Pearson Airport in Toronto on July 24, 2024
An Air Canada plane is seen at Pearson Airport in Toronto on July 24, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted September 11, 2024 8:11 am.

In today’s The Big Story podcast, the deadline for the airline to reach an agreement in the labour dispute with its pilots is still a week away, but already flyers are scrambling for alternatives as Air Canada plans to start cancelling flights as soon as this weekend. Tens of thousands of passengers a day may find their flights cancelled, and some may end up stranded far from home.

John Gradek is a program coordinator in Supply Chain, Logistics and Operations Management at McGill University and an expert on the aviation industry. “Delta, American, United, signed massive wage increases over the last 18-24 months,” says Gradek, “and that has a cascading effect, and we’re seeing that cascading effect, both in the WestJet negotiations earlier this year, and very much so now with Air Canada.”

This is the latest in a series of labour disputes that have hit North American transport this year, from airlines to rail and ports. So why is this all happening now?

Top Stories

Most of Canada is predicted to have a warmer-than-normal fall: The Weather Network
Most of Canada is predicted to have a warmer-than-normal fall: The Weather Network

Don't put away your summer wardrobe just yet—the Weather Network says most Canadians are in for a warm fall. The network predicts that the majority of Canadians will see a slow transition into autumn...

updated

2h ago

Second Toronto man arrested, faces more than 100 charges in auto fraud investigation
Second Toronto man arrested, faces more than 100 charges in auto fraud investigation

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) have arrested and charged a second man with more than 100 offences related to an expansive auto fraud investigation. According to a news release, TPS began investigating...

1h ago

Two people sent to hospital after motorcycle collision near Spadina & Lake Shore
Two people sent to hospital after motorcycle collision near Spadina & Lake Shore

Two people were transported to hospital following a motorcycle collision in the downtown core. Police were called to the area of Spadina Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard West just before 11 p.m. on Tuesday. Officers...

3h ago

High borrowing costs, record condo completions lead to oversupply in Toronto, GTA
High borrowing costs, record condo completions lead to oversupply in Toronto, GTA

Greater Toronto Area-real estate watchers say the combination of high interest rates and an uptick in new condo units coming online has led to an oversupply that will take time to balance out. A report...

2h ago

