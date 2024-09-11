Arrest made in death of man whose body was found four years ago: police

An Ontario Provincial Police logo
An Ontario Provincial Police logo is shown in Barrie, Ont., on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By The Canadian Press

Posted September 11, 2024 4:10 pm.

Last Updated September 11, 2024 4:11 pm.

Provincial police say they’ve made an arrest in the death of a man whose body was found after he was reported missing four years ago. 

Police say 29-year-old David Oliver was reported missing by his family in Kettle and Stony Point First Nation.

Officers with the Lambton County OPP helped the Anishinabek Police Service in their search for Oliver in August 2020, and say his body was found on a former army base in Lambton Shores.

Police say an investigation deemed Oliver’s death a homicide.

They say a 20-year-old man from London, Ont., was arrested and charged on Tuesday with second-degree murder and indignity to a body in the case.

The name of the accused is being withheld as he was a youth at the time of his offence and his identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. 

Police say their investigation is continuing. 

Top Stories

Police release frightening video of failed Markham carjacking attempt
Police release frightening video of failed Markham carjacking attempt

York Regional Police have released security video of a scary carjacking attempt that took place in Markham last month. It happened on Saturday, Aug. 31, at around 8 p.m. at a parking garage in the Enterprise...

1h ago

Canadians find tip requests inappropriate for retail purchases, take-out food orders: Poll
Canadians find tip requests inappropriate for retail purchases, take-out food orders: Poll

We've all been there. You make a purchase at a store or pop into a restaurant to grab your take-out order and you're suddenly presented with a device asking how much you'd like to tip. Tipping has long...

4h ago

TTC begins eliminating 'no-tap' Presto gates at subway stations to reduce fare evasion
TTC begins eliminating 'no-tap' Presto gates at subway stations to reduce fare evasion

TTC staff say they've begun removing 'no-tap' Presto fare gates at subway stations, starting with Line 4 Sheppard, due to fare evasion.

2h ago

Man charged in alleged hate-motivated attack on TTC bus: police
Man charged in alleged hate-motivated attack on TTC bus: police

Toronto police have charged a man in connection to an attack on a TTC bus that investigators allege was hate-motivated. It happened on Monday, August 12, at around 10:40 a.m. in the Bloor Street West...

18m ago

