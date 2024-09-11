For Harris and Trump, facial expressions did much of the talking during presidential debate

This combination of photos shows Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump, left, and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris during an ABC News presidential debate at the National Constitution Center, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

By The Associated Press

Posted September 11, 2024 3:16 pm.

Last Updated September 11, 2024 4:45 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kamala Harris and Donald Trump said as much with their faces as they did with their words during Tuesday’s debate.

With their microphones muted unless it was their turn to speak, according to the debate rules, body language took on outsized importance for Harris and Trump.

Harris in particular leaned into the nonverbal communication, keenly aware that her every reaction was being broadcast to the world, “speaking” to the audience even while Trump ostensibly had the floor. Networks showed a split screen with both candidates for most of the debate.

At various points she looked amused or befuddled by whatever Trump was saying, as if w ordlessly saying he was lying. A few times she dramatically put her fingers under her chin, eyes wide, head tilted. Other times she laughed.

Trump sometimes scowled, sometimes smiled curtly. His eyes flashed anger or annoyance, perhaps even boredom at times. He rarely looked at Harris while she spoke, instead pointing his face forward toward the cameras or ABC News moderators.

When the candidates did have the floor, Trump and Harris both gesticulated with their hands, mannerisms that are by now familiar to Americans who’ve spent a lot of time watching them.

The Associated Press











Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police release frightening video of failed Markham carjacking attempt
Police release frightening video of failed Markham carjacking attempt

York Regional Police have released security video of a scary carjacking attempt that took place in Markham last month. It happened on Saturday, Aug. 31, at around 8 p.m. at a parking garage in the Enterprise...

1h ago

Canadians find tip requests inappropriate for retail purchases, take-out food orders: Poll
Canadians find tip requests inappropriate for retail purchases, take-out food orders: Poll

We've all been there. You make a purchase at a store or pop into a restaurant to grab your take-out order and you're suddenly presented with a device asking how much you'd like to tip. Tipping has long...

4h ago

TTC begins eliminating 'no-tap' Presto gates at subway stations to reduce fare evasion
TTC begins eliminating 'no-tap' Presto gates at subway stations to reduce fare evasion

TTC staff say they've begun removing 'no-tap' Presto fare gates at subway stations, starting with Line 4 Sheppard, due to fare evasion.

2h ago

Man charged in alleged hate-motivated attack on TTC bus: police
Man charged in alleged hate-motivated attack on TTC bus: police

Toronto police have charged a man in connection to an attack on a TTC bus that investigators allege was hate-motivated. It happened on Monday, August 12, at around 10:40 a.m. in the Bloor Street West...

16m ago

Top Stories

Police release frightening video of failed Markham carjacking attempt
Police release frightening video of failed Markham carjacking attempt

York Regional Police have released security video of a scary carjacking attempt that took place in Markham last month. It happened on Saturday, Aug. 31, at around 8 p.m. at a parking garage in the Enterprise...

1h ago

Canadians find tip requests inappropriate for retail purchases, take-out food orders: Poll
Canadians find tip requests inappropriate for retail purchases, take-out food orders: Poll

We've all been there. You make a purchase at a store or pop into a restaurant to grab your take-out order and you're suddenly presented with a device asking how much you'd like to tip. Tipping has long...

4h ago

TTC begins eliminating 'no-tap' Presto gates at subway stations to reduce fare evasion
TTC begins eliminating 'no-tap' Presto gates at subway stations to reduce fare evasion

TTC staff say they've begun removing 'no-tap' Presto fare gates at subway stations, starting with Line 4 Sheppard, due to fare evasion.

2h ago

Man charged in alleged hate-motivated attack on TTC bus: police
Man charged in alleged hate-motivated attack on TTC bus: police

Toronto police have charged a man in connection to an attack on a TTC bus that investigators allege was hate-motivated. It happened on Monday, August 12, at around 10:40 a.m. in the Bloor Street West...

16m ago

Most Watched Today

1:33
YRP looking for two suspects in attempted carjacking in Markham
YRP looking for two suspects in attempted carjacking in Markham

York Regional Police are on the hunt for two suspects following an attempted carjacking in Markham last month. The victim was not seriously injured.

3h ago

2:06
Revue Cinema to remain open thanks to new deal with landlords
Revue Cinema to remain open thanks to new deal with landlords

Toronto's historic Revue Cinema has inked a new 5-year lease agreement, ensuring it remains open after a summer of legal wrangling and negotiations. Michelle Mackey reports.

17h ago

1:55
Art exhibit highlights the need for living organ donors
Art exhibit highlights the need for living organ donors

There are thousands of people across the country desperately waiting for an organ transplant. An art exhibit in Yorkville is highlighting the need for living donors. Audra Brown with how they're hoping people will "leave a mark, and save a life".

18h ago

2:08
NDP Caucus meets In Montreal
NDP Caucus meets In Montreal

NDP Caucus Meets In Montreal, Trying To Find Redlines In Upcoming Sitting Of Parliament

20h ago

2:18
Caucus retreat day 1
Caucus retreat day 1

Liberals Name Special Economic Advisor, As Caucus Retreat Continues

4h ago

More Videos