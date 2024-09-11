Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are divorced and single

FILE - Joe Jonas, left, and Sophie Turner appear at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 12, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

By Andrew Dalton, The Associated Press

Posted September 11, 2024 3:16 pm.

Last Updated September 11, 2024 3:54 pm.

A Florida judge has declared Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner divorced and single, signing off on a confidential agreement reached between the two.

The Miami-Dade County judge approved the agreement on Friday, one year after the 35-year-old Jonas Brothers singer filed to divorce the 28-year-old “Game of Thrones” and “X Men” actor and five years after the two were married.

The split brought a quiet and relatively quick end to a divorce that briefly became acrimonious and looked headed for a long and ugly custody fight.

The documents said that moderated negotiations led to an agreement on splitting assets, spousal support and custody of their two daughters, 4-year-old Willa and 2-year-old Delphine.

Judge Gina Beovides declared that the marriage was “irretrievably broken,” and that the couple’s agreement, especially their parenting plan, was in the best interest of the family.

A representative for Turner declined comment. An email seeking comment from a representative for Jonas was not immediately answered.

The couple met through Instagram messages and began dating in 2016. They married in a secretive ceremony at a Las Vegas wedding chapel in May of 2019 after the Billboard Music Awards. Country duo Dan + Shay performed at the wedding.

Jonas filed for divorce in September of 2023. In the filing he sought joint custody and said the two had a pre-nuptial agreement.

The following day the two posted an identical amicable statement to each of their Instagram accounts.

But the split turned into a serious dispute within weeks when Turner sued to force Jonas to turn over the girls’ passports so they could join her in her native England.

The daughters, who were born in the U.S. but have dual citizenship, were with Joe Jonas in New York, where he was on tour, according to court documents, in which Turner said they had been planning on raising the girls together in England when their marriage fell apart. Turner said she learned of Jonas’ divorce filing through the media, while Jonas said the two had had multiple conversations about it.

The custody fight was dropped in January, a sign that the two were on a path to a settlement.

Turner, who is from Northampton, England, played Sansa Stark for eight seasons on HBO’s “Game of Thrones” and played Jean Grey in 2016’s “X-Men: Apocalypse” and 2019’s “Dark Phoenix.”

The Arizona-born Jonas came to fame with brothers Nick and Kevin in a band starting in 2005 and subsequent Disney Channel series. Last year, they released their sixth studio album and toured U.S. stadiums.

Andrew Dalton, The Associated Press

Police release frightening video of failed Markham carjacking attempt
Police release frightening video of failed Markham carjacking attempt

York Regional Police have released security video of a scary carjacking attempt that took place in Markham last month. It happened on Saturday, Aug. 31, at around 8 p.m. at a parking garage in the Enterprise...

1h ago

Canadians find tip requests inappropriate for retail purchases, take-out food orders: Poll
Canadians find tip requests inappropriate for retail purchases, take-out food orders: Poll

We've all been there. You make a purchase at a store or pop into a restaurant to grab your take-out order and you're suddenly presented with a device asking how much you'd like to tip. Tipping has long...

4h ago

TTC begins eliminating 'no-tap' Presto gates at subway stations to reduce fare evasion
TTC begins eliminating 'no-tap' Presto gates at subway stations to reduce fare evasion

TTC staff say they've begun removing 'no-tap' Presto fare gates at subway stations, starting with Line 4 Sheppard, due to fare evasion.

2h ago

Man charged in alleged hate-motivated attack on TTC bus: police
Man charged in alleged hate-motivated attack on TTC bus: police

Toronto police have charged a man in connection to an attack on a TTC bus that investigators allege was hate-motivated. It happened on Monday, August 12, at around 10:40 a.m. in the Bloor Street West...

18m ago

