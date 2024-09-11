Jon Bon Jovi helps talk woman down from ledge on Nashville bridge

FILE - Jon Bon Jovi poses for a portrait in New York, Sept. 23, 2020, to promote his new album "2020". (Photo by Drew Gurian/Invision/AP, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted September 11, 2024 8:29 pm.

Last Updated September 11, 2024 8:53 pm.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Jon Bon Jovi and a video production assistant persuaded a woman standing on the ledge of a pedestrian bridge in Nashville to come back over the railing to safety.

Police say the encounter happened Tuesday on the Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge, which spans the Cumberland River.

The Tennessean reported that Bon Jovi was filming a music video on the bridge, which remained open to the public during the shoot.

Video that was posted to YouTube but later removed showed the assistant talking to the woman. The Grammy-winning front man slowly approached, waved to the woman and joined in the conversation.

Eventually the woman turned around to face the two, and they helped her over the railing to safety. Bon Jovi talked to the woman and hugged her.

Representatives for Bon Jovi did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Associated Press

