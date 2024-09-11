Man wanted in sexual assault tried to grab child from mother at Scarborough pool: TPS

Scarborough sexual assault suspect
It's alleged a man and the victims were in a community centre swimming pool when the suspect approached a child and tried to engage them in a conversation. Photo: TPS.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted September 11, 2024 8:34 am.

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is searching for a man who allegedly tried to grab a child from their mother and sexually assaulted another youth while at a community centre swimming pool in Scarborough.

Officers were called to Heron Park Community Centre in the Lawrence Avenue East and Manse Road area near Morningside Avenue at around 1:45 p.m. on Aug. 25.

It’s alleged a man and the victims were in a community centre swimming pool when the suspect approached a child and tried to engage them in a conversation.

Police said the suspect grabbed the child and tried to pull them away, but the mother intervened.

The same man then approached a second child, struck up a conversation, and sexually assaulted the youth. He then fled in an unknown direction.

The man is described as 20-30 years old, with short black hair shaved on the side and a black beard. He was last seen wearing sunglasses, a Lionel Messi Argentina soccer jersey and black shorts.

His photo has been released.

Scarborough sexual assault suspect
It’s alleged a man and the victims were in a community centre swimming pool when the suspect approached a child and tried to engage them in a conversation. Photo: TPS.
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Second Toronto man arrested, faces more than 100 charges in auto fraud investigation
Second Toronto man arrested, faces more than 100 charges in auto fraud investigation

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) have arrested and charged a second man with more than 100 offences related to an expansive auto fraud investigation. According to a news release, TPS began investigating...

3h ago

Halton police arrest group linked to GTA auto thefts, stolen vehicles valued at $3M
Halton police arrest group linked to GTA auto thefts, stolen vehicles valued at $3M

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) have arrested a group of individuals tied to a string of auto thefts across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) valued at more than $3 million. HRPS unveiled the...

16m ago

U.S. commemorates 9/11 attacks with victims in focus and politics in view
U.S. commemorates 9/11 attacks with victims in focus and politics in view

The U.S. has remembered the lives taken and those reshaped by 9/11, marking an anniversary laced with presidential campaign politics as President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump and Vice President...

updated

6m ago

Male critically injured in assault at Oshawa park; suspects sought
Male critically injured in assault at Oshawa park; suspects sought

Police are searching for suspects after a male suffered critical injuries during an assault at a park in Oshawa. Investigators with the Durham Regional Police Service say officers were responding to...

11m ago

Top Stories

Second Toronto man arrested, faces more than 100 charges in auto fraud investigation
Second Toronto man arrested, faces more than 100 charges in auto fraud investigation

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) have arrested and charged a second man with more than 100 offences related to an expansive auto fraud investigation. According to a news release, TPS began investigating...

3h ago

Halton police arrest group linked to GTA auto thefts, stolen vehicles valued at $3M
Halton police arrest group linked to GTA auto thefts, stolen vehicles valued at $3M

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) have arrested a group of individuals tied to a string of auto thefts across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) valued at more than $3 million. HRPS unveiled the...

16m ago

U.S. commemorates 9/11 attacks with victims in focus and politics in view
U.S. commemorates 9/11 attacks with victims in focus and politics in view

The U.S. has remembered the lives taken and those reshaped by 9/11, marking an anniversary laced with presidential campaign politics as President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump and Vice President...

updated

6m ago

Male critically injured in assault at Oshawa park; suspects sought
Male critically injured in assault at Oshawa park; suspects sought

Police are searching for suspects after a male suffered critical injuries during an assault at a park in Oshawa. Investigators with the Durham Regional Police Service say officers were responding to...

11m ago

Most Watched Today

2:18
Caucus retreat day 1
Caucus retreat day 1

Liberals Name Special Economic Advisor, As Caucus Retreat Continues

13h ago

3:11
Thrilla in Philly: Harris and Trump ready for debate
Thrilla in Philly: Harris and Trump ready for debate

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are set for their first Presidential debate. Julia Benbrook looks at what we can expect, and how the host state of Pennsylvania could play a big role in November's election results.

17h ago

2:06
Witness describes chaotic scene after woman shot in Mississauga
Witness describes chaotic scene after woman shot in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police confirmed a woman is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was shot near the QEW in Mississauga. A witness tells Breakfast Television a vehicle pulled up, and a woman exited, claiming her friend was injured.
2:01
Grade 12 student shot outside east end high school
Grade 12 student shot outside east end high school

A teenager is recovering after he was shot just before the lunch hour outside a high school in Scarborough. Michelle Mackey has the details.
2:52
Air Canada could soon start suspending flights with strike deadline looming
Air Canada could soon start suspending flights with strike deadline looming

Hundreds of thousands of Canadians could soon have their travel plans grounded, with a potential Air Canada pilots' strike just around the corner. Shauna Hunt has the latest developments involving the country's largest airline.
More Videos