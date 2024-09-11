The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is searching for a man who allegedly tried to grab a child from their mother and sexually assaulted another youth while at a community centre swimming pool in Scarborough.

Officers were called to Heron Park Community Centre in the Lawrence Avenue East and Manse Road area near Morningside Avenue at around 1:45 p.m. on Aug. 25.

It’s alleged a man and the victims were in a community centre swimming pool when the suspect approached a child and tried to engage them in a conversation.

Police said the suspect grabbed the child and tried to pull them away, but the mother intervened.

The same man then approached a second child, struck up a conversation, and sexually assaulted the youth. He then fled in an unknown direction.

The man is described as 20-30 years old, with short black hair shaved on the side and a black beard. He was last seen wearing sunglasses, a Lionel Messi Argentina soccer jersey and black shorts.

His photo has been released.