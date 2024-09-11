Portrait of Winston Churchill stolen from Ottawa hotel tracked down in Italy: police

Portrait of Winston Churchill
Portrait of Winston Churchill. Credit: Yousuf Karsh © The Estate of Yousuf Karsh

By The Canadian Press

Posted September 11, 2024 2:17 pm.

Last Updated September 11, 2024 2:49 pm.

Ottawa police say a famous portrait of Winston Churchill that had been stolen from a luxury hotel in the city has been tracked down in Italy and an Ontario man has been charged in the theft.

The force says “The Roaring Lion” portrait of the British leader, by photographer Yousuf Karsh, was stolen from the Fairmont Château Laurier sometime between Christmas Day 2021 and Jan. 6, 2022.

Investigators found that the portrait was sold through an auction house in London to a private buyer in Italy, and both were unaware that it had been stolen.

Police say they arrested a 43-year-old man from Powassan, Ont., in April and have charged him for allegedly stealing and trafficking the portrait.

The man, whose name is protected by a publication ban, faces charges that include forgery, theft over $5,000 and trafficking in property obtained by crime exceeding $5,000.

Ottawa police say two of their investigators will be in Rome later this month to retrieve the portrait and take it back to the hotel, where it will be placed on display once more.

