U.S. regulator fines TD Bank US$28M for faulty consumer reports

TD Bank signage is pictured in the financial district in Toronto, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj

By Ian Bickis, The Canadian Press

Posted September 11, 2024 11:37 am.

Last Updated September 11, 2024 2:12 pm.

TORONTO — The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has ordered TD Bank Group to pay US$28 million for repeatedly sharing inaccurate, negative information about its customers in the latest reprimand of the bank by regulators.

The U.S. regulator said Wednesday that TD has to pay US$7.76 million in total to tens of thousands of victims of its illegal actions, along with a US$2-million civil penalty.

It says TD shared information that contained systemic errors with consumer reporting companies, potentially tarnishing credit reports, screening reports for tenants and employees and other background checks.

“The CFPB’s investigation found that TD Bank illegally threatened the consumer reports of its customers with fraudulent information and then barely lifted a finger to fix it,” CFPB director Rohit Chopra said in a statement.

“TD Bank’s management clearly cared more about growth and expanding its empire through mergers. Regulators will need to focus major attention on TD Bank to change its course.”

Bank spokeswoman Miranda Garrison said TD self-identified the issues long before the settlement and has proactively improved its practices.

“TD co-operated fully to resolve this matter and is committed to continuing to deliver on its responsibilities to its customers,” she said in a statement.

The settlement comes as the bank continues to face scrutiny in the U.S. over its anti-money laundering program, where it expects to pay more than US$3 billion in monetary penalties to resolve the issue.

In August, TD agreed to pay a US$46.5 million penalty to the SEC plus a total of US$82 million to the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission for record-keeping violations, one of 26 banks part of a settlement.

In March, the bank was fined $9.2 million in March by the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada for failure to report suspicious transactions.

In 2020, the CFPB required TD Bank to provide US$97 million in restitution to consumers for unlawful overdraft enrolment practices, plus a penalty of US$25 million.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 11, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:TD)

Ian Bickis, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police release frightening video of failed Markham carjacking attempt
Police release frightening video of failed Markham carjacking attempt

York Regional Police have released security video of a scary carjacking attempt that took place in Markham last month. It happened on Saturday, Aug. 31, at around 8 p.m. at a parking garage in the Enterprise...

2m ago

Canadians find tip requests inappropriate for retail purchases, take-out food orders: Poll
Canadians find tip requests inappropriate for retail purchases, take-out food orders: Poll

We've all been there. You make a purchase at a store or pop into a restaurant to grab your take-out order and you're suddenly presented with a device asking how much you'd like to tip. Tipping has long...

2h ago

Poilievre says he will try to trigger federal election as soon as possible
Poilievre says he will try to trigger federal election as soon as possible

Days before the House of Commons returns for the fall session, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he will try to trigger a federal election as soon as possible. Speaking on Parliament Hill on...

1h ago

Largest-ever $75M Lotto Max draw on Friday, future jackpots to reach as high as $80M
Largest-ever $75M Lotto Max draw on Friday, future jackpots to reach as high as $80M

Ontario's Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) is upping the stakes by introducing the largest-ever Lotto Max draw of $75 million up for grabs on Friday, with future jackpots increasing to as high as $80...

1h ago

Top Stories

Police release frightening video of failed Markham carjacking attempt
Police release frightening video of failed Markham carjacking attempt

York Regional Police have released security video of a scary carjacking attempt that took place in Markham last month. It happened on Saturday, Aug. 31, at around 8 p.m. at a parking garage in the Enterprise...

2m ago

Canadians find tip requests inappropriate for retail purchases, take-out food orders: Poll
Canadians find tip requests inappropriate for retail purchases, take-out food orders: Poll

We've all been there. You make a purchase at a store or pop into a restaurant to grab your take-out order and you're suddenly presented with a device asking how much you'd like to tip. Tipping has long...

2h ago

Poilievre says he will try to trigger federal election as soon as possible
Poilievre says he will try to trigger federal election as soon as possible

Days before the House of Commons returns for the fall session, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he will try to trigger a federal election as soon as possible. Speaking on Parliament Hill on...

1h ago

Largest-ever $75M Lotto Max draw on Friday, future jackpots to reach as high as $80M
Largest-ever $75M Lotto Max draw on Friday, future jackpots to reach as high as $80M

Ontario's Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) is upping the stakes by introducing the largest-ever Lotto Max draw of $75 million up for grabs on Friday, with future jackpots increasing to as high as $80...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:08
NDP Caucus meets In Montreal
NDP Caucus meets In Montreal

NDP Caucus Meets In Montreal, Trying To Find Redlines In Upcoming Sitting Of Parliament

18h ago

2:18
Caucus retreat day 1
Caucus retreat day 1

Liberals Name Special Economic Advisor, As Caucus Retreat Continues

3h ago

1:38
Gulf coast braces for Francine
Gulf coast braces for Francine

The next potential hurricane of the 2024 Atlantic season is swirling in the Gulf and tracking toward the U.S. southern coast. Laura Aguirre with how many states are bracing for impact.

17h ago

3:11
Thrilla in Philly: Harris and Trump ready for debate
Thrilla in Philly: Harris and Trump ready for debate

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are set for their first Presidential debate. Julia Benbrook looks at what we can expect, and how the host state of Pennsylvania could play a big role in November's election results.

21h ago

2:06
Witness describes chaotic scene after woman shot in Mississauga
Witness describes chaotic scene after woman shot in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police confirmed a woman is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was shot near the QEW in Mississauga. A witness tells Breakfast Television a vehicle pulled up, and a woman exited, claiming her friend was injured.
More Videos